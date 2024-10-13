After the honeymoon phase: How to keep the romance alive

I remember those early dating days with my husband — the long phone calls, meeting after work, and that spontaneous trip to Bali. It all felt new and exciting. We were still getting to know each other, showering each other with affection.

But as life becomes more routine, many people feel like the "spark" fades. The good news? The magic doesn't have to disappear. The secret to keeping the romance alive long after the honeymoon phase is the effort both partners put into the relationship. Growing together and finding new ways to keep things fresh is key.

Here's how my partner and I keep the romance going strong:

Know their love language

Love languages are the five different ways people express and receive love. Whether your partner feels most loved through words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time, or physical touch, understanding their love language is vital to staying connected.

If they love quality time, schedule moments in your week just for them — no TikTok, no distractions. If their love language is acts of service, consider doing chores unprompted. And if they love gifts, surprise them with something small, like their favourite coffee pods (wink wink, husband). Trust me, small gestures that speak to their love language can make a world of difference.

Set aside time for longer, candid conversations

Quick check-ins are good, but sometimes you need more meaningful conversations to really reconnect. Whether it's a long walk at the nearest PCN or sharing an ice cream after work, spending time together allows for deeper chats.

These conversations don't have to be serious either. You can talk about future holiday plans, share your goals, or even reminisce about past funny moments. It's all about staying connected on a deeper level, beyond the daily routine.

Regular check-ins, even when you're busy

Life gets busy. Between work deadlines, family obligations, and juggling social commitments, it's easy to lose track. But I always make a point to check in with my husband throughout the day.

It doesn't have to be a love letter — just a quick chat to see how they're doing. Ask about their day or share something funny that happened. Even something simple like sending my husband a photo of my lunch helps us both stay connected, even when life gets hectic.

Date nights are non-negotiables

Say it with me: date nights are non-negotiable. Even after six years together, my husband and I still have regular date nights. Pick one day each week or weekend to do something fun together, away from distractions, and focus solely on each other.

It doesn't have to be expensive or fancy. It could be as simple as making perfume together or watching a new movie. The point is to dedicate time to each other, regularly.

Try new foods together

One great date-night idea is to try new food together. Whether it's hitting up that new restaurant in Haji Lane, or cooking up a new recipe at home, exploring different cuisines keeps things exciting and gives you something to look forward to.

Imagine the fun moments trying to figure out a mystery dish or discovering a shared love for sushi. It's a light-hearted way to bond and create new memories.

Plan a getaway (without the family)

Sometimes, a getaway is exactly what you need to recharge and reconnect. Whether it's a weekend trip to Bangkok or a tropical escape to Krabi, taking time away from the hustle allows you to focus on each other.

It doesn't need to be a grand vacation. A staycation at Sentosa or a road trip to Penang can do wonders for reigniting the spark and creating new experiences together.

Surprise your spouse with small, low-effort romantic gifts

When was the last time you surprised your spouse with something just because? It doesn't have to be their birthday, an anniversary or Valentine's Day to show you care.

Small gestures, like grabbing their favourite ice cream on the way home or sending them a funny meme, can go a long way. These little surprises remind your spouse that you're always thinking of them, keeping the romance alive in simple but meaningful ways.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.