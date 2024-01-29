After wife's death, elderly man selling homemade yusheng for one last time this CNY

Chinese New Year (CNY) was always a busy period for an elderly man surnamed Tan as he, his wife and their son would be preparing yusheng to sell to friends during the festive season.

However, this year will be a little different because his wife recently died.

In fact, it will be the last time the 86-year-old will sell yusheng as he plans on retiring.

Foodie content creator Melvin Chew announced this in a Facebook post on Saturday (Jan 27).

"Very sad to announce this news and I'm more sad and heartbroken about the news of auntie passing last year," Melvin wrote in the emotional post.

"Auntie had always been receiving orders through phone calls but unfortunately auntie passed away last year. That made uncle decide to retire."

Melvin also shared that the yusheng is all handmade.

"I've introduced the dish to many people and all have said it's very nice! Our makan gurus KF Seetoh and Benny Se Teo are big fans," he said.

Selling yusheng for almost five decades

Speaking to AsiaOne, the elderly man's son, Ben Tan, shared that he has helped his father sell yusheng since he was 17 years old.

"I've helped my father for very long already," the 50-year-old said, adding that the family sells yusheng once a year for Chinese New Year and has been doing so for almost 50 years.

Ben also revealed that his father, who is currently on crutches, still insists on selling yusheng for the last time despite his age and health.

"He wants to do it, so he asked me to help. As a son, I have to help," said Ben.

His father used to own a restaurant at Tiong Bahru called Red Horse Restaurant in the 1980s.

However, due to the financial crisis and a back injury, the elderly Tan had to give up the business four years after it opened and the space was taken over by Sin Hoi Sai Seafood Restaurant.

Keen on enjoying their yusheng for the very last time? Friends who want to place an order can contact Ben at 9322 3271.

Orders will run from Feb 2 till Feb 24, which is the 15th day of CNY.

There are three kinds of yusheng available for sale — jellyfish, abalone and vegetarian.

A small plate of jellyfish yusheng costs $27 while a medium plate costs $32 and a large one will set you back by $38.

For the abalone yusheng, there is no medium size available and a small plate costs $38 while a large one is $55.

And for the vegetarian yusheng, a small plate costs $24 while a medium is $28 and a large is $32.

Do note that the yusheng is only available for pick-up from Blk 34 Jalan Bukit Ho Swee and there is no delivery option.

