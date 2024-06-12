Ah Gong Minced Pork Noodle, which sold $2.50 claypot bak chor mee, quietly closes Maxwell Food Centre stall

While most hawkers were increasing their prices, the owner of Ah Gong Minced Pork Noodle, Lee Feng, dropped hers.

She soon became known as the hawker who sold bak chor mee for just $2.50.

Roughly, the average cost of a bowl of bak chor mee is $4.

However, she has since quietly shuttered her stall at Maxwell Food Centre.

AsiaOne had reached out to Lee Feng, who confirmed this and said: "Sorry, we are no longer in operation."

We are awaiting more details from her.

A quick search on Google also shows that the stall is marked as "permanently closed".

Diners in disbelief over $2.50 bak chor mee

Before the closure, Lee Feng operated the stall for around seven years.

But her bak chor mee had not always been this affordable.

Her decision to charge the noodles at such a low price came after hearing last year's call by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to provide food at more affordable prices.

She also wanted to give the elderly residents around Chinatown a more affordable option to help them combat inflation.

As it's hard to find a meal under $3 these days, it wasn't surprising that many diners couldn't believe that her prices were real.

In fact, many would double check with her to confirm this.

Apart from her popular $2.50 bak chor mee, Lee Feng also sold other versions of the dish which were slightly more expensive but came with more ingredients.

For instance, there was Dumpling Meat Ball Bak Chor Mee ($4), Dumpling Bak Chor Mee ($3.50) and Signature Bak Chor Mee ($4.50).

Another thing that stood out was that all of these dishes were served in a claypot.

ALSO READ: Popular Peranakan-Western stall Panginut to close end-June

melissateo@asiaone.com