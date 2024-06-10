'Customers find it inconvenient': Popular Peranakan-Western stall Panginut to close end-June

Despite selling something as unique as Peranakan-Western fare, PangiNut has been struggling to stay afloat.

The stall, which is located at Thye Guan Eating House over at Block 215 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, has seen low footfall over the past few months.

So it isn't surprising that they are closing in end-June.

The news was announced on their Facebook page in a post on May 31.

"A big thank you for all your past support," it read.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Jarrod Poh, the owner of PangiNut, who is Peranakan, revealed that the coffee shop's secluded location was the reason for the poor business.

"A lot customers find it very inconvenient to access. No bus stop and a long walk in to find us," he explained.

"Furthermore, the current coffee shop has several stalls that have been left empty for many months, making the choice of food very limited and not appealing to the surrounding neighbourhood."

Jarrod added that if they continue to stay on at the coffee shop, they would need to sign a fresh tenancy which will lock them down for another year.

They have been at this Ang Mo Kio location for some 15 months.

However, fans of PangiNut's food need not be too sad as Jarrod is currently on the hunt for a new place to call home.

"I have been viewing many food stalls and am still trying to find a suitable space big enough for my menu and storage," he revealed.

"We will introduce several new Peranakan dishes if we manage to get a new premise."

From restaurant chef to hawker

Prior to opening PangiNut, Jarrod, who graduated from Shatec in 1989, worked under several notable F&B names, and has been in the culinary scene for 35 years.

He was previously the outlet head chef for Pentagon Group, a senior sous chef for 1-Group, an executive chef for Bliss Group and a senior chef at Greenwood Fish Market.

PangiNut opened in April last year and Jarrod named it after buah keluak, a tree that produces seeds that are commonly used in Peranakan dishes.

Address: 215 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 #01-877, stall 3 Thye Guan Eating House, 560215

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 9pm

