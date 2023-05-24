Ah Hui Big Prawn Noodle in Balestier to close after 60 years, owner reportedly seeking cheaper rental elsewhere

Residents near Balestier Market need no introduction to the popular Ah Hui Big Prawn Noodle stall.

The iconic eatery apparently began as a pushcart in 1963 in Tiong Bahru, according to food blog Seth Lui.

It eventually ended up in Balestier and has been there since.

Unfortunately, its time there is coming to an end soon.

On Tuesday (May 23), a post on the Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food announced that Ah Hui Big Prawn Noodle's last day of operation will be on July 13.

According to the post, the second-generation owner, Mary Quek, has been "working 16 hours a day" while nursing an injury to her hand.

However, the eatery could still get a new lease of life if the right opportunity arises. "She's hoping to get a cheaper rental stall and, hopefully, shorter working hours. Those who have good lobang for such stalls, do let her know. Thank you," the post read.

On the bright side, fans of the food establishment still have some time to visit the stall before it closes.

If you do intend to head over to Balestier for the stall's last hurrah, why not go big with the big prawn noodles? You can opt for the $12 or $15 option.

Light eaters have the option of the prawn noodle ($5.50 and $7.70).

With how popular the stall has been over the decades, it would come as no surprise that netizens were saddened upon learning about Ah Hui Big Prawn Noodle's imminent closure.

One Facebook user took some time to reminisce about the stall's 60-year-long history.

"Many may remember them from the Upper Thomson days or even the original Longhouse at Jalan Besar Stadium in the 1980s," the comment read.

Another netizen urged Mary to bring the food establishment to their neighbourhood.

At the time of writing, the future of Ah Hui Big Prawn Noodle is still uncertain.

Lack of successor meant an end to operations

China Street Fritters at Maxwell Food Centre is another popular hawker stall that is set to close in the next few months.

Owner Ng Kok Hu said the stall, which has been around since 1942 and is known for its handmade Hokkien-style ngoh hiang, will "quietly" cease operations on July 2.

The reason was to avoid the stall getting swarmed by crowds should the public catch wind of its closure.

China Street Fritters shifted to a four-day work week and shorter hours since last year, as a result of the owner's age and deteriorating health.

Address: 411 Balestier Rd, Singapore 329930

Opening hours: 8am to 8.30pm daily, closed on Mondays

