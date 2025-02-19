Ahoy! Disney Adventure cruise adds new immersive experiences to line-up, including Duffy and Friends

Disney fans who have already scored tickets to the highly anticipated Disney Adventure cruise have new things to look forward to.

In a press release on Monday (Feb 17), Disney Cruise Line revealed that a series of new experiences will be added to the line-up of activities onboard.

One of the more exciting ones would be the appearance of Duffy and Friends, a first for the fleet.

For the uninitiated, Duffy the Disney Bear is a teddy bear that Minnie Mouse made for Mickey Mouse.

There will be a brand-new show called Duffy and The Friend Ship, a story of an imaginary sea exploration voyage. This will feature original new songs and guests can also meet and take photos with their favourite characters.

Apart from that, there is also the Duffy and Friends Shop, where guests can embark on the Duffy and Friends Discovery Quest. Here, visitors can purchase a discovery guide and follow clues to help Duffy and his friends find their missing items at different locations across the ship.

After all the items are found, return to the shop to receive a special commemorative gift.

Those more into action and adventure can look forward to Marvel Style Studio — another first for Disney Cruise Line — where guests can be styled to look exactly like their favourite superheroes such as Spider-Man, Thor and Iron Man.

At select times, the salon will also transform into an adults-only lounge with bookable beverage tasting experiences.

Prefer to live happily ever after instead?

Aspiring princesses and knights can head over to Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique where Fairy Godmother's Apprentices will provide an enchanted salon experience. There's also a bookable private photo experience for the new young royals!

Do note that Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is only catered to guests aged three to 12.

Another experience for the young ones would be the Royal Society for Friendship and Tea at Hollywood Spotlight Club. Here, kids between the ages of three and 12 can enjoy a royal tea party with their favourite Disney princesses.

Finally, there is the all-new, action-packed show Captain Jack Sparrow & The Siren Queen, which will take place on the Disney Imagination Garden's open-air Garden Stage.

Here, guests are encouraged to dress up in the best pirate outfit before aiding Captain Jack and his band of pirates from the Pirates of the Caribbean series and franchise to hunt for treasure and battle with a giant squid.

Disney Adventure's maiden voyage will be on Dec 15 from Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

New sailings have also been made available on Feb 17. Those interested can find more details on Disney Cruise Line's website.

