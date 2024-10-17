Disney Adventure cruise to set sail from Dec 15, 2025; get ready for longest rollercoaster at sea

When it was announced earlier this year that the Disney Adventure cruise would soon be coming to Singapore, local Disney fans were thrilled.

And now we finally know when the first sailing date will be — Dec 15, 2025 from Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

This was announced during a "grand reveal" event at Marina Bay Sands on Wednesday (Oct 16).

Bookings for the cruise are scheduled to open on Dec 10, and more details on pricing and sailing dates will be released on Nov 14.

Sarah Fox, vice president and regional general manager (Southeast Asia) of Disney Cruise Line, shared during the grand reveal: "From fun and interactive spaces for kids, to relaxing venues for adults to unwind, to entertaining and engaging places for families to enjoy together, guests will find endless adventures from bow to stern."

The ship will have three- and four-night itineraries without making any stops. It'll feature seven themed areas, each showcasing popular characters from movies such as Toy Story, Big Hero 6 and The Jungle Book."

This will be Disney Cruise Line's first Asia-based cruise and the ship will be ported at Marina Bay Cruise Centre for at least five years as part of a collaboration between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board.

Disney announced that, for the first time on a Disney Cruise Line, the Disney Adventure cruise will feature three all-new attractions in an upper-deck adventure zone dedicated to the Marvel Universe.

Among these is the Ironcycle Test Run, the longest rollercoaster at sea, measuring 250m in length.

There will also be an all-new Broadway-style musical Remember, developed exclusively for the Disney Adventure.

Here's what else you can look forward to onboard.

Non-stop entertainment and activities

From a Toy Story-themed water play area to the longest rollercoaster at sea, it's hard to get bored onboard the Disney Adventure.

At the heart of the ship is Disney Imagination Garden, which will have a state-of-the-art Garden Stage with three-deck-high LED screens.

It will also be home to several shows starring like Let's Set Sail, a high-energy dance party, and Avengers Assemble!, an epic battle of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains.

There's even Baymax Super Exercise Expo, a musical exercise show inspired by the members of Big Hero 6.

Over on the upper decks at Marvel Landing, there are the attractions and experiences inspired by iconic Marvel Super Heroes.

The highlight will definitely be the Ironcycle Test Run where guests can test-drive Tony Stark’s latest Ironcycle prototype on a thrilling high-speed circuit and be suspended up to nine metres above the upper decks.

There's also Pym Quantum Racers, where guests will get to steer Pym Tech-modified mini-cars on an oversized toy set track.

Groot Galaxy Spin will take guests on a ride onboard a Nova Corp Bass Jumper, set to a groovy mix of upbeat music.

If you don't mind getting wet, head over to Toy Story Place, a whimsical water play land where the world of Pixar's Toy Story comes to life.

This area, which is great for families with young children, will include water features inspired by the Toy Story films. Some examples are a large family pool, multiple whirlpools, towering water slides and interactive splash pads.

Over at San Fransokyo Street, you'll find Big Hero Arcade, a dynamic family gaming lounge.

The highlight here is Hiro Training Zone, an immersive training simulator that allows groups of four to put their skills to the test as they dodge, run and block their way across a high-tech gaming floor.

Guests can also look forward to two magical productions at the Walt Disney Theatre, including Remember, an all-new musical spectacular developed exclusively for the Disney Adventure. This is a heartwarming tale featuring the beloved robot duo from Disney-Pixar's "Wall-E" and other beloved Disney stars.

Parents with kids aged six months to three years can head to the It's A Small World nursery, offering babysitting services for a nominal fee in a whimsical environment inspired by the beloved Disney attraction of the same name.

For kids between the ages of three and 10, there's the Disney's Oceaneer Club, which is divided into themed areas like The Hub, Fairytale Hall, Andy's Toy Box and Walt Disney Imagineering Lab.

Each space will be designed for storytelling, creativity, arts and crafts, dress-up, playing games, watching Disney movies, and meeting favourite Disney characters.

Tweens aged 11 to 14 can unwind at Edge, a vibrant clubhouse where they can have fun, make friends and enjoy various games. On the other hand, teens aged 14 to 17 can head over to Vibe, a dynamic space where they can meet new people, watch movies, play games and engage in group activities.

Both Vibe and Edge are actually hidden in plain sight, disguised as storefronts on San Fransokyo Street.

And if you're an adult who needs some time away from kids, fret not as there are experiences exclusive for you.

The ship will also have a fitness centre with a juice bar, wellness consultations, meditation room and dedicated spaces for activities such as cycling and yoga. This is only available for adults and those aged 14 and older when accompanied by an adult.

Adult guests can also indulge in a spa day at sea in the private treatment rooms and salon.

The spa will be available for adults and those 13 and older when accompanied by an adult.

You'll never go hungry

With a plethora of dining options onboard, guests will be left spoilt for choice.

The Disney Adventure offers rotational dining, which allows guests to have three unique Disney dining experiences during their voyage.

A preset dining schedule is included with each booking and guests will also be accompanied by the same dedicated service team assigned to their dining party throughout the voyage.

For buffet-style breakfast and lunch, there's Enchanted Summer Restaurant — inspired by Disney Animation’s Tangled and Frozen — and Pixar Market Restaurant.

Both buffet locations will switch to table-service dinners in the evening as part of the dinnertime lineup during each voyage.

Every guest aboard the Disney Adventure will also enjoy a dining experience at one of the ship's two entertainment restaurants — Navigator's Club and Hollywood Spotlight Club — which will feature appearances and interactions with popular characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck.

Guests will also dine at one of two magically animated restaurants — Animator’s Palate and Animator’s Table — which celebrate the artistry of Disney and Pixar animated films.

Apart from the dining halls, there will also be quick-service restaurants, 24-hour room service, specialty treats and gourmet cafes.

Looking for a more luxe dining experience? There's Palo Trattoria, which offers Italian fare and wines.

There's also Mike & Sulley's, a premier dining establishment which has four distinct experiences, including a a full-service Japanese steakhouse, teppanyaki room, bar with Omakase-style dining, and an outdoor sushi and sashimi offering.

Meals at Palo Trattoria and Mike & Sulley's will be available by reservation for an additional charge.

Adults can also enjoy alcoholic beverages at a range of restaurants, bars and lounges onboard like Buccaneer Bar, Tiana's Bayou Lounge, Spellbound and Taverna Portorosso.

Oceanview rooms

After a long day of fun and food, guests can enjoy a restful night's sleep in their staterooms, which feature special Disney touches.

There are several stateroom options to choose from such as the Oceanview Stateroom, Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom and Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah Bedroom.

Most main staterooms will feature Disney Cruise Line's signature split-bathroom concept, with a sink and shower in one room and a sink and toilet in a separate room.

There are also elevated bed frames that will provide under-bed space to store suitcases and other bulky items.

For parents, there's a menu of complimentary baby and toddler essentials will be available upon request at Guest Services, including cribs, bottle warmers, diaper disposal units and bottle sterilisers.

The concierge experience

Those looking for a more elevated experience onboard can opt for the concierge experience which costs extra.

This includes dedicated services, as well as access to exclusive areas and amenities like private retreats, luxury shopping, and first-class spa and fitness facilities.

There's also the swanky Concierge Lounge that's inspired by Disney Animation's Aladdin, where guests can enjoy complimentary refreshments and gourmet bites throughout the day.

Concierge guests will also get special concierge staterooms and suites.

The main Concierge Family Staterooms will feature a primary living space, a secondary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and private entrance, and many offer a spacious extended verandah.

On the other hand, the Concierge Suites provide a modern, open-concept design and spacious one- bedroom layout that can accommodate at least five guests.

For an even more luxurious experience, go for the Concierge Royal Suites, which comes with a spacious living room, dining area with a bar, large main bedroom, kids' room with bunk beds, two ensuite bathrooms and an extended verandah with a private whirlpool.

There will be two options for the Concierge Royal Suites – the Elsa Royal Suite and the Anna Royal Suite, inspired by Disney Animation's Frozen.

