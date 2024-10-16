Limited-edition bank card designs and merchandise are coming: OCBC and Disney announce 5-year collaboration

Apart from the upcoming Disney Adventure cruise, fans have something new to look forward to.

OCBC and Disney have announced a five-year strategic collaboration across three of the bank's five core markets — Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

This collaboration aims to help OCBC quadruple the number of new customers in Southeast Asia over the next five years, the bank shared in a press release on Tuesday (Oct 15).

It is the first time a regional bank in Southeast Asia is rolling out such a programme and retail banking customers can expect exciting limited-edition bank card designs and financial-literacy content inspired by characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

They will also have access to a rewards programme featuring Disney+ Premium and Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscriptions in Singapore and Malaysia, as well as Disney-themed merchandise.

By mid-2025, select OCBC cards will feature designs from popular Disney and Marvel characters (think Stitch or Black Panter), while bank accounts will be bundled with merchandise such as exclusive limited-edition OCBC pins.

The collaboration comes alongside the soft launch of OCBC MyOwn Account on the bank's app.

OCBC's Wisma Atria branch will house the official launch on Oct 20.

There'll be Disney- and Marvel-themed photo zones, so keep an eye out for your favourite characters such as Stitch, Elsa and Anna, Iron Man, Captain America and Spider-Man.

Additionally, for the young savers, financial-literacy content in the form of comics and activity sheets will be available on OCBC's app and website, as well as in print, at the Wisma Atria branch. These will feature popular Disney characters Ralph and Vanellope from Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph.

Financial-literacy tips are also woven into Disney stories to make the reading experience more engaging and relatable for youths.

Over 100,000 physical copies of the comic will be distributed to students at 110 secondary schools.

ALSO READ: Disney to add new ship in Tokyo to expanding cruise business

amierul@asiaone.com