This AI sex coach gives tips on spicing things up in the bedroom

Artificial intelligence (AI) has come a long way, from generating conversations to producing stunning imagery. And now, it can even dish out sex tips.

Enter Beducated's AI sex coach.

For the uninitiatied, Beducated is an online platform that provides more than 100 sex courses, ranging from fellatio and sensual massages to LGBTQ+ sex guides and even dating.

Just like ChatGPT, you send a prompt on any sex topic to the AI sex coach and it will then pull relevant information from Beducated's site.

Don't worry, the site is led by sexual wellness and health experts so you will be getting sound, reliable answers. However, one shouldn't use this tool as a substitute for professional medical advice.

Once you're on the site, you will notice the chatbot encouraging you to ask questions.

It even offers suggestions like "How can I have more kinky sex?" and "How can I reach an orgasm?" to get you started.

At the time of writing, the AI sex coach is free for all and no registration is required to use it. If you're a member of Beducated, you have unlimited access to it.

While non-members can send up to 10 messages a day for free.

If ChatGPT is anything to go by, it will be interesting to see how people use the AI-driven sex coach in months to come.

How AI has evolved

It seems that there are many ways in which AI can be utilised in our everyday lives.

Earlier this year, people found ways to use ChatGPT efficiently. Take Gregory Andrle, an American expat who has lived in Singapore for seven years, as an example.

He took to TikTok in March to share how he planned a summer trip in Europe in two minutes.

In ChatGPT, he simply typed out the cities he wanted to visit, as well as the duration of each stay. And all he had to do after was sit back, relax and wait for the chatbot to do the planning for him.

The nifty programme was intuitive as well.

For instance, on day one, the chatbot suggested that Andrle take a walk through Hyde Park and Buckingham Palace before visiting either the British Museum or National Gallery.

After a day full of activities, Andrle was even advised to end off the night in a traditional pub. Either that or he could enjoy some fish and chips.

Meanwhile, in September, it was reported by South China Morning Post that an energy company in Japan is working with scientists from Osaka Kyoiku University to develop a tool that would alert teachers when students fall asleep during class.

