'A crazy time-saver': Man uses chatGPT to plan Europe itinerary in 2 minutes

For some, one hassle that comes with travelling is planning out the itinerary.

But one man recently found a hack for that with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

In a TikTok video uploaded on Friday (March 31), Gregory Andrle, an American expat who has lived in Singapore for seven years, shared how he used trending AI chatbot ChatGPT to plan his upcoming summer trip to Europe.

"Planning your travel itinerary will never be the same again," said Andrle in the video captions.

In ChatGPT, he simply typed out the cities he wanted to visit, as well as the duration of each stay.

And all he had to do after was sit back, relax and wait for the chatbot to do the planning for him.

The details for his trip were even carefully annotated and split into different days.

For instance, on day one, the chatbot suggested that Andrle take a walk through Hyde Park and Buckingham Palace before visiting either the British Museum or National Gallery.

After a day full of activities, Andrle was advised to end off the night in a traditional pub. Either that or he could enjoy some fish and chips.

"This is a crazy time-saver!" praised Andrle, who added that the system managed to churn out his itinerary in a speedy two minutes.

"AI is going to change the way we do everything," he remarked.

While impressed by how efficient ChatGPT was, Andrle admitted to a netizen that he will not be following everything the AI suggests.

Instead, he will be using it as a "starting point" for his itinerary planning.

He also agreed with another netizen that life will get boring if we let robots do everything for us.

But still, there were some who were fascinated by the function and planned on using it for their next trip.

