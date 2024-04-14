From airconditioned eatery to hawker stall: Ah Pui Satay reopens in Toa Payoh with lower prices

Satay fans rejoice, as local favourite Ah Pui Satay has returned from a two-year hiatus.

But the establishment no longer sits at its former airconditioned location along Smith Street in Chinatown.

Instead, it has moved to Toa Payoh Lorong 5 Food Centre, with the casual eatery now operating as a hawker stall.

According to a post by Facebook user Don Leow on Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 last Friday (April 12), Ah Pui Satay celebrated its reopening earlier that day as hardcore fans "filled [the] stall with flower bouquets".

Co-owned by Ah Pui, whose real name is Ang Boon Ee, and his disciple, Ang Thiam Seng, Ah Pui Satay shuttered back in November 2022 due to Ah Pui's poor health.

Taking a two-year break has allowed Ah Pui time to recuperate and he is "well-rested and ready to make a comback", reported 8days.

In his post, Don noted that Ah Pui has slimmed down "tremendously" over the last couple of years from his previously "pui" (loosely translated to chubby) frame, no longer matching his namesake stall.

$1 per stick

Thiam Seng told 8days that Ah Pui Satay's operational costs have dropped since moving to a hawker stall.

He added: “We just wish to share this delicious dish with as many people as possible without charging anything more than it should cost”.

Given their lower rental fees, their pork satay now goes for $1 per stick (minimum 10 sticks), compared to $1.20 per stick in the past.

However, their BBQ prawns remain at $2.50 per stick (minimum three sticks).

In a separate Facebook post on April 13, an Ah Pui Satay fan travelled to Toa Payoh after finding out about the stall's reopening.

"Needless to say, there was a long snaking queue. As luck would have it, I got the last 20 sticks before they hung this make shift “sold out” sign and it was only 7.30pm!" he announced.

$1 per stick may seem steep, with some satay houses pricing their juicy bites at 80 cents or 90 cents per stick.

But fans of Ah Pui Satay would argue that the generous amount of meat and signature slices of pork lard on their sticks makes it "really worth it".

Address: #01-13 Blk 75 Lor 5 Toa Payoh Food Centre, 75 Lor 5 Toa Payoh, S310075.

ALSO READ: Hello, again: Grub set to reopen at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park after surprise exit in 2022

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.