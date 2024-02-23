Hello, again: Grub set to reopen at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park after surprise exit in 2022

Cafe-hoppers will be pleased to hear that a familiar face is returning to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

What was previously known as Grub Burger Bistro will now be Grub Pasta Kitchen.

That's right, a new beginning calls for a new concept.

On Monday (Feb 19), Grub Pasta Kitchen took to Instagram to announce that it'll be opening in April.

The post read: "We’re thrilled to share this new concept with all of you soon. Please stay tuned for our opening in April!"

This time around, the food joint will be located on the River Plains side.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, little is revealed of the menu items.

According to the Instagram page, potential customers can expect freshly-made pasta and wines to pair it with, for good measure.

Grub's aim of providing a fun vibe while taking a serious approach to food should bode well for hungry patrons.

AsiaOne has reached out to Grub Pasta Kitchen for more information.

An expiring lease

Grub Burger Bistro has long been associated with Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

On Sept 26, 2021, the eatery announced that they had to move out by January 2022 as they were unable to renew their expiring lease.

This departure ended their nine-year stint at the location, and the post reminisced about "building this place up from an empty patch of land".

With the imminent opening of Grub Pasta Kitchen, it seems like they've come full circle.

The opening will be Grub's third outlet, alongside Novotel@Stevens and Junction 8.

In March 2022, Grub opened its Novotel Singapore on Stevens outlet after describing the search for a new location as "a rollercoaster ride".

Four months later, the eatery announced that it'll be heading back to Bishan with an outlet opening in Junction 8.

