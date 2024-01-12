The iconic Wheeler's Yard building has a new tenant: A cafe for car enthusiasts

Remember Wheeler's Yard?

The bicycle-themed cafe had not only been popular for its hearty grub, but also for the spacious, industrial building it was housed in.

Some may wonder what happened to the place after Wheeler's Yard moved out last year.

And now we know the answer: It's been turned into a car-enthusiast cafe.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1-2NMuxlg6/?hl=en[/embed]

According to an Instagram post on Friday (Jan 12), the new spot in town is called Rounding, and they pride themselves on being "Singapore’s first purpose-built sim-racing studio".

The cafe's official opening date is on Jan 13 and the event will last from 10pm to 2am.

Speaking with AsiaOne, the founder of the cafe, Blake Chan—who also happens to be the founder and director of Buey Tahan See-food—revealed that one of his main partners is actually from the Wheeler's Group.

Driving simulator, car wash and a cafe

While certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums have dropped, not all of us have the luxury of getting to own or drive a car.

Curious about doing so? You can try out the driving simulator experience at Rounding.

These are professionally managed by 99 Bends, which specialises in car-racing simulations.

"We encourage racing, but only at a proper racing space, event or race track," shared Blake.

"So, we have our own racing simulator experience in the premise to prepare [drivers] for the nearest race track, Sepang International Circuit."

He added that there will be professional racing drivers in the premises to guide guests, whether they're seasoned drivers or new to the roads.

The racing simulators also are for people of all ages, including children, and parents who visit the cafe are even encouraged to leave the children in the simulator room.

"Our pro-acers are also pro-nannies," joked Blake.

Apart from the simulator, drivers can also get their own cars washed here, which is managed by Coatconut, a car detailer in the industry.

While Wheeler's Yard is gone, you can still get your bicycles repaired, serviced and washed here, shared Blake.

There will also be kiddy rides to keep your little ones entertained.

Hungry after all the activities? You can refuel at the cafe, which boasts a menu with Asian and Western fusion dishes.

Some examples of dishes you can expect include Rib-eye Steak, Oven Baked Truffle Chicken Leg and Pastella Crispy Fish & Chips.

There is also a bingsu bar, which opens till 2am, where diners can indulge in the Korean dessert.

"We actually flew all the way to Korea and learned how to make bingsu to produce the finest shave ice which melts in your mouth," Blake said proudly.

Three men, one dream

Along with two other men - one of the founders of Wheeler's Group and another member from Buey Tahan See Food - Blake, a car hobbyist, came up with Rounding.

"I personally have been looking for a place to start a small car-themed restaurant as a private hangout with my friends," revealed Blake.

Later on, he found out that his friend from Wheeler's Group shared the same passion.

So when Wheeler's Yard decided to cease their business, the two men, along with their third partner, came together to turn their dream into a reality.



"In Singapore, we do not have a proper hangout spot for us to park our cars, admire each other's cars, as well as to gather and make new friends," Blake pointed out.

"Usually such activities would be done in a deserted carpark."

Blake also shared that they named the cafe Rounding because, in the past, this was what they called their activity of gathering together car enthusiasts.

"At Rounding, you can meet up with like-minded enthusiasts. That's why our motto is Eat. Meet. Race. Wash," said Blake.

Address: 28 Lorong Ampas, Singapore 328781

