Just opened January 2024: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month

Hello, January! Dive right into the new year as we present to you our top just opened restaurants, cafes and bars to explore on your next dining adventure.

Whether you’re into sizzling yakitori joints, trendy pet-friendly cafes, or cutting-edge bars, our top picks will serve as your guide to the next thrilling night out!

Restaurants

Toko Yakitori

Indulge in a delightful yakitori experience at Toko Yakitori, Chef Taisei Iwao’s latest hotspot. The menu is set ablaze with juicy, perfectly grilled chicken yakitori, accompanied by an array of vegetables, complementary mains, soups, and sides.

The star, Chicken Yakitori, takes center stage with options like Breast ($4.50), Gizzard ($4.50), Tenderloin ($4.50), and more. Grilled vegetables add to the culinary delight whilst starters like Yellowtail Carpaccio ($18) and Whole Fruit Tomato Salad ($9) burst with umami.

Don’t miss the plum wine selection to pair with your grub.

Toko Yakitori is located at 9 Penang Rd, #01-02, Singapore 238459, p. +65 8289 0772. Open daily 11.30am-2.30pm, 6pm-10pm.

Abura Kappo @ Hashida

Hashida Singapore unveils the Abura Kappo restaurant-in-restaurant concept, led by Chef Kenjiro "Hatch" Hashida. The innovative Abura Kappo Vol.1 Menu ($200++) presents 13 bites that showcase global inspirations through a creative Japanese lens.

Highlights include Tebagyoza, featuring a crisp deboned chicken wing stuffed generously with glutinous rice and egg, Japanese bluefin Tuna Consomme offering chilled delight served in a wine glass, and Ebi Toast, featuring angel shrimp paste on house-made tamagoyaki.

Additionally, choose from a la carte options, including Uni & Caviar Tempura ($35), Ika & Caviar Tempura ($24), and Kani Tempura ($12).

Abura Kappo @ Hashida is located at 77 Amoy Street, Singapore 069896, p. +65 8129 5336. Open Tue 7pm-10.30pm, Wed-Sun 12pm-3pm, 7pm-10.30pm. Closed on Mon.

FYSH at EDITION

Embark on a gastronomic journey at FYSH at EDITION, the latest culinary gem brought to you by renowned Australian restaurateur and chef Josh Niland.

Nestled in a high-ceilinged, timber-lined haven, this seafood-focused steakhouse marks Niland’s debut beyond Australian shores. Experience the symphony of sustainable seafood, responsibly sourced vegetables, and meats in an ambiance that beckons both elegance and warmth.

Dive into a sea of flavours with starters like Merimbula Rock Oysters ($48/for six pcs) and Grilled Abrolhos Island Scallop with FYSH Sambal ($12). Indulge in mains such as the Dandelion & Smoked Mozzarella Pie ($36) or savour a hearty FYSH cut like the 450g Dry-Aged Mooloolaba Swordfish with FYSH Harissa ($95).

Close off your epicurean adventure with tantalising desserts like the Lemon Meringue ($14) and Three Milk Cake ($18) served with a refreshing Blackcurrant and coconut sorbet.

FYSH at EDITION is located at 38 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249731, p. +65 6329 5000. Open Mon-Thu 6.30am–10.30 am, 12pm–2.30 pm, 6pm–10pm, Fri-Sun 6.30am–10.30 am, 12pm–2.30 pm, 6pm–10.30pm.

Dew by Whitegrass

Embark on a culinary journey at Dew by Whitegrass, the chic new descendant of the acclaimed Michelin-starred Whitegrass, now open in the heritage wing of Chijmes.

Your next spot for casual gatherings, post-work drinks, or a late-night rendezvous, Dew boasts a menu curated with precision and passion featuring European-inspired small plates with subtle Asian nuances, including the Choux Cheese Puff ($10), the savoury "R" IGA Ribeye ($58), and the tempting "D" Little Kiss Cheesecake ($12++).

Dew also offers the Dew Set Lunch ($28++) that includes a main, otoshi, and salad of the day. Elevate your dining experience at Dew by Whitegrass, where culinary excellence meets a social haven.

Dew by Whitegrass is located at 30 Victoria St, #01-27A, Singapore 187996, p. +65 9067 3891. Open Tue-Sat 12pm–2.30pm, 6pm–9.30 pm. Closed Sun-Mon.

HighHouse

Perched on Levels 61 and 62 of One Raffles Place, HighHouse, OUE Restaurants’ newest gem transforms Singapore’s skyline experience.

Revel in breathtaking views, vibrant art, and delightful cocktails and cuisine crafted by Executive Chef Sam Chin and award-winning bar specialist Jay Gray. Delight your palate with the exquisite offerings from their Pan-Asian menu.

Dive into the invigorating Fijian-Style Ceviche ($38), the Dutch Kingfish Carpaccio ($28), and the rich and savoury Sakura Pork Belly in Massaman Curry with Sticky Rice ($32), a harmonious fusion of textures and aromas.

To accompany these culinary delights, their signature sips, curated under the theme "Origin of Flavour", promise a delightful journey for your taste buds. Savour the tropical allure of the Sticky Mango Highball ($20) or ignite your senses with the bold Cafe Con Fuego ($20).

HighHouse is located at 1 Raffles Pl, L61-62, Singapore 048616, p. +65 9677 8074. Open Tue 6pm-1am, Wed-Sun 6pm-3am. Closed Mon.

Imbue

Led by Chef Lee Boon Seng, contemporary restaurant Imbue skilfully intertwines Southeast Asian recipes with European techniques for unexpected flavour fusions.

Savour the chef’s best creations across two tasting menus – the eight-course Simmer Menu ($198++ per pax) and the five-course Infuse Menu ($158++ per pax) spotlighting avant-garde dishes like sesame-dusted Oyster Mousse, and tempting with mains such as cold-smoked Yellowtail Kingfish.

Even dessert delights with unique flavours like the bittersweet umami of the Shiitake Mushroom Chocolate Mousse. In addition, select creative fare drawing on Asian spice and European presentation is also available a la carte or as part of a two-course ($58) or three-course ($68) lunch menu.

Imbue is located at 32 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089137, p. +65 6223 7266. Open Tue-Thu 6pm-11pm, Fri-Sun 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-11pm. Closed on Mon.

Cafes

Muted. Gelato

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0N6SKCRbi3/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=5a9286a3-3ca8-496e-94bd-e6cf34c7fbe1[/embed]

True to its name and philosophy, Muted. Gelato is a haven for gelato enthusiasts seeking a unique and genuine experience.

Renowned for its commitment to natural ingredients sourced directly from their green grocer, Muted. Gelato strives for a perfect balance, avoiding overpowering sweetness and artificial enhancements.

Explore a delightful array of flavours, including Strawberry Cocao Nibs, Lychee Sorbet, Uji Matcha, Roasted Hojicha, Coco Mango, Hokkaido (Milk) Cookies, and Dark Chocolate Sorbet.

Whether you opt for a Single ($5) or Double ($9) scoop, Muted. Gelato promises a journey of freshness and quality with each bite.

Muted Gelato is located at 221 Lavender St., Singapore 338774, p. +65 9229 3887. Open Sun-Thu 12pm-12am, Fri-Sat 12pm–3.30 pm, 5.30 pm–12 am.

Plain Meredith

Discover the charm of Plain Meredith, your go-to neighbourhood cafe in the newly opened One Holland Village, designed with a warm embrace for pet lovers.

Immerse yourself in a pet-friendly atmosphere, where you and your furry companions can savour a diverse menu catering to both human and canine taste buds.

Delight in the juicy Plain Meredith Burger ($28) and sip on a refreshing Lavender Lemonade ($9.50) while your fur-baby wolves down their Ribeye Steak Bites ($15), creating shared moments and inclusive dining experiences.

From hearty breakfast classics to irresistible pastas and sandwiches, each dish is a testament to their dedication to quality and taste, promising a memorable dining adventure for all.

Plain Meredith is located at 7 Holland Vlg Wy, #02-23/24, One, Singapore 275748. Open Mon-Fri 11am-9.30pm, Sat-Sun 9.30am-9.30pm.

Bars

Pael.et

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzLXR68Omgr/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=4026ae44-1f0a-4e2e-ab6a-f6cf1ab20960[/embed]

Embark on a sensory journey at Pael.et, where the convergence of taste, art, and design takes centre stage. Named after the Phonetic spelling of "palate", "palette", and "pallet", Pael.et transforms drinking rituals into a celebration of diverse flavours and vibrant colour palettes.

Explore the bold and spicy Seoul Searcher ($24), revel in the umami goodness of Miso Corny ($21), and experience the bold and caffeinated Espress Yourself ($23). Each cocktail at Pael.et is a masterpiece, carefully crafted to create a symphony of flavours that dances on your palate.

Pael.et is located at 55 Keong Saik Rd., #01-02, Singapore 089158, p. +65 9711 1487. Open Wed-Sun 6pm-12am. Closed Mon-Tue.

The Backdrop

Drawing inspiration from ancient elixirs and percolations, The Backdrop is committed to showcasing extraction techniques perfected from the 1800s to the present day all nestled in the heart of Orchard Road.

Their cocktail menu is a testament to the art of mixology, offering a curated selection that spans classic techniques to modern interpretations, presented in different sections.

Experience the playful Japanese Melody ($24), a twist on Prosciutto and Melon, the French Bellini ($24) reimagined with milk punch, and the true classic Negroni A L’orange ($26).

Immerse yourself in a voyage of discovery, where history, artistry, and mixology converge to create an unforgettable drinking experience.

The Backdrop is located at 581 Orchard Road – Voco, #01-15/16, Singapore 238883, p. +65 9645 4780. Open Sun-Thu 6.30pm-12.30am, Fri-Sat 6.30pm-1.30am. Closed Mon-Tue.

This article was first published in City Nomads.