'What a rollercoaster ride': Grub to move to Novotel Singapore in March

When Grub Burger Bistro announced its closure in September last year, fans of the popular cafe were devastated.

So, they'll be glad to know that the establishment has managed to find a new home.

Grub announced on Friday (Jan 14) that it'll be moving to Novotel Singapore on Stevens from mid-March. A spokesperson confirmed the location with AsiaOne.

On their social media pages, the cafe said that the search for a suitable space has been "a rollercoaster ride".

Grub also explained that they've chosen the new location "for its easy parking and a little garden just behind".

While they admit that the space is "not Bishan Park for sure", they feel that it's "good for the kids to stretch their legs a little".

As the new address has just been confirmed, the cafe has no pictures or further details to share at the moment.

Although Grub called Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park their home for nine years, it had to move out because it was unable to renew its expiring lease.

The cafe was supposed to do so by January this year but in more recent posts, it shared that the last day had been extended to Feb 15. This also means that you still have time to visit the OG outlet before it shutters for good.

Sadly, Grub wasn't the only one who announced their closure last year. We had to bid goodbye to many other familiar F&B names like Ben's Cookies, The Ricetable and Waffletown.

As of now, most of these places have not announced if they will be reopening at a new location like Grub, but we are keeping our fingers crossed.

