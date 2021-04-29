Sad about Waffletown's closure after 40 years? Here are 5 other places to enjoy old school, rustic vibes

Fans of old-school restaurant Waffletown were devastated to hear that the family establishment will be shuttering its doors after some 40 years in business. Their last day of operations will be on May 18.

Situated at Balmoral Plaza, the American-style diner was known for its fragrant and crispy waffles that came served with either sweet or savoury toppings.

Apart from the food, another thing that patrons love about Waffletown are the vibes. The restaurant's interior has remained almost untouched over the past few decades. One step in and you'll feel like you've been zipped back into time.

While we mourn the closure of yet another F&B brand, we should also take this opportunity to support other eateries that are still open. If you're looking for a place with nostalgic vibes that are similar to Waffletown, here are five other establishments you can consider patronising.

British Hainan

It's easy for one to mistake this family-run restaurant for an antique museum thanks to its interior. The entire restaurant is furnished with an interesting collection of vintage knick knacks that give the place a rustic charm — there are even old-school vehicles!

Here, diners can enjoy a series of Hainanese-inspired western dishes such as oxtail stew and pork chops.

Chanced upon any item that has caught your fancy? Fun fact — you can actually purchase it from them.

Address: 75 Carpmael Road, Singapore 429812

Chin Mee Chin Confectionery

Chin Mee Chin Confectionery broke many hearts back in 2018 when it announced its closure. However, the old-school bakery and Hainanese coffee shop recently announced that they will be making a comeback mid-June this year, which is great news for fans of their bakes.

The establishment will be reopening at their original location at 204 East Coast Road. Despite it being an opportunity to fully refurbish the space, the owners have decided to stick to Chin Mee Chin Confectionery's original look and make minimal changes to the coffee shop's design and interior.

Address: 204 East Coast Road, Singapore 428903

Colbar

Colbar isn't the easiest place to access — especially if you don't have a car — but this old-school cafe is worth the trip down.

Opened in 1953, it actually was once an old mess hall for British soldiers. The folks behind the decades old establishment have tried their best to maintain its original look and feel with details like Formica tabletops, old photographs and a vintage television.

The food here is pretty nostalgic too. Diners can look forward to dishes such as pork cutlet, curry chicken rice and cheesy omelette and chips.

Address: 9A Whitchurch Road, Singapore 138839

Lau Ah Tee Bak Kut Teh

Located at Whampoa West, Lau Ah Tee Bak Kut Teh is one of Singapore's pioneer bak kut teh stalls. They specialise in soothing bowls of Teochew-style bak kut teh that has been popular for generations.

The coffeeshop it is situated in has been around for over 14 years and the place has remained relatively unchanged. The walls are still plastered with pictures and accolades that the brand has accumulated over the years and even the signboards are slightly faded.

Red Star Dim Sum Restaurant

Red Star Dim Sum Restaurant has been at its current location since the 70s and not much about it has changed.

When you enter the eatery, you'll be greeted by old-school banquet chairs, tables draped in gaudy table cloths and a faded carpeted floor. These are all reminiscent of what you would find in old Chinese restaurants.

To add to the nostalgia, the dim sum here are also served on pushcarts — this is one of the remaining few places in Singapore that still do so.

melissateo@asiaone.com