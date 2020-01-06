Teafolia announces closure due to impact from Covid-19. Modesto's, Boufe & other F&B outlets to follow

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses have taken a hit, including F&B outlets. Many have turned to takeaway and delivery services to keep their businesses going but even that has proven to be insufficient.

Be it the high rental costs or profit loss, some restaurants had to close their doors.

The latest F&B outlet to make an announcement of permanent departure from our shores is bubble tea shop, Teafolia.

Here is a list of F&B outlets in Singapore that have already closed down permanently or will be closing soon.

Teafolia

Given the current economic situation, we are sad to announce that Teafolia will CEASE operating in Singapore permanently. Thank you for the support. Posted by Teafolia on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Bubble tea shop Teafolia announced today (June 1) in a Facebook post that it had ceased operations in Singapore for good, due to the current economic situation.

Teafolia first opened in Singapore in 2017 with three outlets and was known for its fruit teas.

However, the shop had temporarily closed two of its outlets since April 22 due to circuit breaker measures. On May 18, it permanently closed its Bedok Mall outlet.

Boufe Boutique Cafe

As stated on their website, Boufe Boutique Cafe will be operating until June 30. Customers who wish to order from them before then may order directly from their website.

Last day: June 30

Modesto's Restaurant

Modesto's Elizabeth hotel outlet closed its doors in May and its Orchard Road outlet is set to shutter permanently by the end of June.

In a report by Channel NewsAsia, the owner of Modesto cited a loss of profit as a reason for the closure and did not want to risk losing more.

Last day: May (Elizabeth outlet) and June (Orchard outlet).

Inspirit House

Dear Customers, due to the chain of events below, it is with a heavy heart that we will not be continuing our lease at... Posted by Inspirit House on Monday, May 11, 2020

Serving both Asian and Western dishes, Inspirit House announced that they will not be continuing their lease at The Punggol Settlement as they are unable to bear the heavy cost of running the operations.

However, as the lease will only end in August this year, customers who wish to show some support in the meantime can order from here.

Last day: August

Permanently closed

Coffee Break @ Ascent

While Coffee Break shuttered its Ascent outlet at Kent Ridge for good yesterday (May 31), customers are still able to visit their Hong Lim and Amoy Street Food Centre outlets.

7th Mile Seafood

Zi char restaurant 7th Mile Seafood ceased operations on April 7 as there were too many "operational problems and it was the only way for them" as stated in their Facebook post.

Kuishin-Bo

We Hate to Say Goodbye…. It has been 19 years since we first started serving you our hearty buffets. With much... Posted by Kuishin Bo on Friday, April 3, 2020

Japanese restaurant Kuishin-Bo served its last buffet at Suntec City on April 6, after 19 years. It had closed its other outlet at Jurong Point in 2017.

Breko Cafe

Thank you everyone for the continuous support for the past 20 years ♥️ it’s our last 3 days operating in Holland... Posted by Breko Cafe on Saturday, March 28, 2020

Breko Cafe served its last customer on March 30, marking an end to its 20-year operations in Singapore.

Jok Jok Mor

Sawadee krap everyone, we have decided to close down the restaurant. business is no longer sustainable due to the... Posted by Jok Jok Mor on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

As their business was no longer sustainable due to the current situation, Jok Jok Mor, which is known for its traditional Thai claypot porridge, decided to close its restaurant on March 18.

