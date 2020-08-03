Former Antoinette chef opens Hakka noodle stall at Xin Tekka food hall and you can try it for just $2

Former chef-owner of Antoinette Pang Kok Keong has opened a stall selling Hakka noodles at the brand new Xin Tekka food hall.

The modern foodcourt also boasts other well-known names such as Casa Bom Vento (Express) and hawker Alhambra Satay.

Pang closed his popular French patisserie in June due to high rental costs and announced his transition from pastry chef to hawker. The stall began operating on July 27.

Pang's Hakka Noodle, along with char kway teow stall Liang Ji and seven other stalls in Xin Tekka will be offering a promotion where patrons can bring their own eggs and enjoy $2 dishes from Aug 1 to 9.

Here are the details:

Stall Promotional dish Liang Ji Char Kway Teow* -2 redemptions per customer Pang’s Hakka Noodle Hakka Noodles -100 portions during the promotion period Casa Bom Vento Express Chinchalok Omelette* -limited to 1 portion per customer RW Express Egg Curry and Basmati Rice* -100 portions per day Hosay’s Delicacy Meatball noodle soup -unlimited portions Morning Boss Kopi and Youtiao -55 portions per day Rong Guang BBQ Seafood (From 3 – 9 August) Olive Fried Rice* -55 portions per day Alhambra Satay (From 4 – 9 August) Gado Gado* -20 portions per day Da Boomz Delights (From 4 – 9 August) Sausage & Egg Apam Balik* -limited to 1 portion per customer; walk-in only

* Promotional dishes will be at $2.50 if eggs are not provided by customers.

Where: Xin Tekka

Address: 2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, # 01–55/56/57/58/59, Singapore 218227

Opening Hours: Mon to Fri: 8am to 8pm Sat to Sun: 9am to 8pm

