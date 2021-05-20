Another day, another closure: Indonesian buffet restaurant The Ricetable to cease operations after 24 years

Whether it's due to factors like the pandemic, high rental or nasty landlords, a number of retail and F&B ventures have left the market in quick succession over the past few months.

Joining the slew of restaurants shuttering their doors, The Ricetable Indonesian Restaurant announced in a heartfelt Facebook post on Wednesday (May 19) that it would be closing after 24 years - that's older than some of us!

The eatery is known for being the only establishment in Singapore serving up authentic rijsttafel (an assortment of Indonesian dishes served Dutch-style on rechauds).

Dear friends, customers and supporters, the Rice Table Indonesian restaurant has decided to cease operating. Our lease... Posted by The Ricetable Indonesian Restaurant on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

"Our lease expires at the end of this month and we have made the decision to not continue operating," the restaurant explained.

The Catholic-owned restaurant also said it was "grateful to God for sustaining [it] through the ups and downs of this incredible journey".

Apart from the ongoing pandemic, the restaurant has weathered a number storms such as the Asian financial crisis in 1997 and severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2000.

Owner Kevin Sih, 56, told Salt and Light in March that business had been suffering since mid-February last year.

"We thought it might go on for a very long time and, if it continues, we may not survive. So, we thought of closing down."

While business fell 40 per cent during the circuit breaker period, Sih had said that the situation was improving during phase three of reopening, when groups of up to eight were allowed to dine at F&B establishments.

