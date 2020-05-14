Airlines around the world are preparing to fly again. Here are their new schedules and routes

Several months into the global pandemic, situations seem to be looking up for some countries. While most governments are still discouraging travel with ever-expanding travel bans , the travel industry — and everyone, basically — are hoping that soon, there would be a semblance of normalcy returning into the world.

The airline industry for one is starting to make small preparations for summer. A few major airlines have rolled out flight resumption schedules, albeit at reduced capacities, along with reassurances that they’ll be welcoming passengers into safe, hygienic cabins.

Of course, any plan and schedule still hinge on the countries’ recovery timelines, which is why we will continue to update this list regularly. In the meantime, you can revisit your abandoned travel plan, find out if your favourite airline is flying again, and hope for the best.

Disclaimer: At the time of writing, a majority of borders in the world are still closed off and many airports are still not fully operating. Please check the border status of your destination before planning your trip.

AirAsia

Air Asia has resumed domestic and a few international flights in its Southeast Asian market.

AirAsia Indonesia: The budget airline has resumed limited Indonesian operation for Kuala Lumpur-Surabaya and Johor Bahru-Surabaya slated to start May 18. The airline seeks to add more destinations starting June 1.

AirAsia Malaysia: Several domestic routes were rolled out for essential travels between May 1 to May 20.

Thai AirAsia : Starting from May 1, 2020, Thai AirAsia planes have returned to air for domestic routes.

All AirAsia guests will be required to bring their own mask and wear it before, during and after the flight.

To ensure that the highest standards of safety and hygiene are maintained at all times, AirAsia has enacted several pre-flight and in-flight measures that thorough disinfection of all planes, social distancing starting from check out counters, and temperature checks for passengers and cabin crew.

Read more on the official website in Indonesian, Malaysian, and Thai

American Airlines

The airline announced that they’re looking at June and July 2020 to start some of their international flights.

Europe schedules

JFK – London (LHR) resumes June 7, 2x per week

LAX – London (LHR) resumes July 7

ORD – Athens (ATH) resumes July 7

ORD – Dublin (DUB) resumes July 7

ORD – London (LHR) resumes June 4, 5x per week

PHL – London (LHR) resumes July 7

RDU – London (LHR) resumes July 7

Latin America schedules

JFK – Buenos Aires (EZE) resumes July 7

JFK – São Paulo (GRU) resumes July 7

MIA – Buenos Aires (EZE) resumes June 4

MIA – Rio de Janeiro (GIG) resumes July 7

MIA – São Paulo (GRU) resumes June 4

MIA – Santiago (SCL) resumes June 4

To prepare for the flight resumption, the airline has introduced a slew of enhanced cleaning procedure and adjusted service.

The cleaning in both customer and crew areas will use a disinfectant approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and mask-wearing flight attendants will be distributing sanitising wipes to passengers. Additionally, AA has also now required passengers to wear mask onboard.

Read more about the new schedules on the official website

Cathay Pacific

In a statement on its website, Cathay Pacific has rolled out their May and June schedules, reminding users that these new adjustments will be subject to changes made to government travel restrictions in the coming weeks.

May until third week of June schedules

Two flights per week : London (Heathrow), Los Angeles, Vancouver, Sydney and Delhi

Three flights per week : Tokyo (Narita), Taipei, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore.

Cathay Dragon three flights per week: Beijing, Shanghai (Pudong) and Kuala Lumpur.

June 21-30, 2020 schedules

Five flights per week : London (Heathrow), Los Angeles, Vancouver, Sydney

Three flights per week: Amsterdam, Frankfurt, San Francisco, Melbourne, Mumbai and Delhi

Daily flights: Tokyo (Narita), Osaka, Seoul, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore.

Cathay Dragon daily flights: Beijing, Shanghai (Pudong), and Kuala Lumpur

The airline is doubling down on their precautionary measures with additional disinfecting of their planes and cabins, along with thorough cleaning of their lounges.

To provide peace of mind to passengers, they have temporarily suspended trolley services in First and Business class and serving meals on a single tray; and providing a snack bag and hot snack service in Premium Economy and Economy class.

Hot towels, pillows, blankets, magazines and inflight duty-free sales have also been temporarily suspended.

Read more about the new schedules on the official website

Delta Airlines

While Delta Airlines continues to serve US domestic routes, its international service has been slashed significantly. Starting May, it will operate limited flights.

Canada schedules

Detroit to Montreal (daily)

Detroit to Ottawa (less than daily)

Detroit to Toronto (daily)

Minneapolis to Calgary (less than daily)

Minneapolis to Edmonton (less than daily)

Minneapolis to Winnipeg (less than daily)

New York-JFK to Toronto (daily)

Seattle to Vancouver (daily)

Caribbean schedules

Atlanta to St. Croix (Saturday only)

Atlanta to St. Thomas (less than daily)

Atlanta to San Juan, Puerto Rico (less than daily)

New York-JFK to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (Saturday only)

Central America schedules

Atlanta to San Pedro Sula, Honduras (less than daily)

Atlanta to San Salvador, El Salvador (less than daily)

Mexico schedule

Atlanta to Mexico City (less than daily)

Transatlantic

Atlanta to Amsterdam (daily)

Atlanta to Paris-Charles De Gaulle (less than daily)

Detroit to Amsterdam (daily)

Transpacific

Detroit to Seoul-Incheon (less than daily)

Detroit to Tokyo-Haneda (less than daily)

Seattle to Seoul-Incheon (less than daily)

Seattle to Tokyo-Haneda (less than daily)

Delta is making commitment to the new standards of cleanliness onboard. Several special measures have been taken to uphold this, for example, expanding electrostatic sanitising to all aircraft and extensive pre-flight disinfection to all high-touch areas.

The airline also now requires passengers to wear mask at all time, following its new rule regulating mask wear among employees.

Read more about the new schedules on the official website

Emirates

Emirates has launched return flights currently serving only London – Heathrow and Frankfurt. These limited routes will only be available to purchase via Emirates website. London route will fly on the May 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31, while Frankfurt route will commence on the May 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27 and 30.

The airline reminds users that there are stringent entry restrictions in place upon arrival in Dubai which includes: A mandatory DHA test on arrival, a mandatory 14 day quarantine and a follow up test before release.

Meanwhile, Emirates ensures that all planes are properly sanitised and disinfected upon landing at any airport, and the cabin crew will be outfitted with protective suits.

Read more about the new schedules on the official website

Etihad

The airline announced that they will reintroduce service between Melbourne and London via Abu Dhabi . Weekly flights from Melbourne will commence on May 15, and weekly flights from London will commence on May 21. All Etihad London operations presently will arrive and depart from London Heathrow, Terminal 2.

Melbourne – London weekly schedule starting May 15

Flight Origin Departure Destination Arrival EY463 Melbourne 21:45 (Friday) Abu Dhabi 05:55 (+1) EY19 Abu Dhabi 07:15 (Saturday) London 11:50

London – Melbourne weekly schedule starting May 21

This article was first published in Wego.