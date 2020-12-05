Changi Airport Terminal 4 to close from May 16, following Terminal 2's 18 month-closure

With global travel coming to a near standstill around the world, Changi Airport has announced that it will be temporarily suspending all operations at Terminal 4 (T4) from May 16.

This includes all flights, which will operate out of Terminals 1 (T1) or 3 (T3) instead, as well as stores and restaurants. Affected airlines include Cathay Pacific and Korean Air, which will be operating from T1 in the meantime.

The shuttle bus service to T4 will also be suspended.

While the Terminal 2 closure that was announced earlier was given a fixed time frame of 18 months from May 1, T4's closure looks to be indefinite.

"This will depend on when air travel demand picks up and on the requirements of airlines seeking to relaunch flights at Changi Airport," according to a press release from Changi Airport Group.

For now, essential service businesses and food and beverage outlets continue to operate in T1, T3 and Jewel, in accordance with circuit breaker measures put in place.

Changi Airport handled 25,200 passenger movements and 3,870 aircraft movements in April this year, a dramatic drop from 5.58 million passenger movements and 31,500 aircraft movements in the same period last year.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

kailun@asiaone.com