Alfa Romeo launches second-ever SUV, Tonale with MHEV Tech

At an event graced by Alfa Romeo Formula One team drivers, Valtteri Bottas — who has effectively made mullets great again, and Zhou Guanyu — China’s first Formula One driver; Alfa Romeo Singapore, together with local dealership, Capella Auto (part of Komoco Holdings), have launched Alfa Romeo’s first C-Segment SUV in Singapore, the Alfa Romeo Tonale.

The brand’s second SUV marks their first step into electrification, with plans for more electrified vehicles in the works. From what CarBuyer Singapore understands, Alfa Romeo has plans for a fully-electric Giulia, and will also be stepping up their game with an E-Segment SUV, to take on the likes of the BMW iX, Audi Q8 e-tron, Polestar 3 and Mercedes-EQ EQE SUV.

The Tonales launch, held at the brand’s showroom at 1 Chang Charn Road, Mr. Daniel Gonzalez, COO of Asean and General Distributors said: “The Alfa Romeo Tonale is made for those who love the best in life, the Alfa Romeo Tonale is a fitting companion for our customers in Singapore where the streets come alive with a rhythm of diverse cultures and dynamic lifestyles.

This is the brand’s first electrified C-SUV that seamlessly combines electric power with the timeless roar of an Alfa Romeo engine, and we are confident that Alfistis in Singapore will love the car as much as we do.”

Mr Teo Hock Seng, Executive Chairman of Komoco Holdings added on: “We are proud to be celebrating the launch of the Tonale with Alfa Romeo. Capella Auto is here to build a tribe, to stay true to Alfa Romeo’s storied racing history whilst embracing its evolution into an era of connectivity and electrification.”

The Alfa Romeo Tonale receives its power from a 1.5 litre in-line four engine, equipped with a variable geometry turbocharger. This is paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid architecture (itself capable of producing 20hp and 55Nm).

Drive is supplied to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Maximum power is rated at 160hp and maximum torque is 240Nm. The compact SUV is capable of reaching 100km/h in 8.8 seconds.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.