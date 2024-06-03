All 600 tickets to Chick-fil-A pop-up event in June sold out, but more may be released

Want to attend Chick-fil-A's pop-up from June 26 to 28? You may be a little too late.

In an update on their Instagram on Monday (June 3), the American fast-food chain announced that they released 600 tickets, but all were sold out within the same day.

The event organisers told The Straits Times that pre-registration opened on June 3 at 12pm and by 1.27pm, everything was snapped up.

However, perhaps not all hope is lost.

"To serve as many guests as possible, we are looking into the possibility of releasing additional tickets to give more consumers an opportunity to experience the pop-up," revealed the organisers.

"We thank you for your patience and will share more information soon. Watch this space!"

In the comments, many upset netizens shared how they were unable to get tickets.

Some said that they had been on the site since 12pm on the dot, while some who were just about to check out the tickets were kicked out of the site.

Others were also asked to refresh several times but to no avail.

A three-day pop-up for a good cause

Chick-fil-A previously announced on May 31 that they will be running the pop-up in June at The Esplanade Mall.

There is also no meal cost and diners just need to donate $10 to Community Chest, the philanthropy and engagement arm of National Council of Social Service.

Hundred per cent of donations will go towards empowering the lives of those in society in need of support, from children with special needs and youth-at-risk to adults with disabilities.

