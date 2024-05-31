US fast-food chain Chick-fil-A in Singapore this June for a 3-day pop-up

If you couldn't attend In-N-Out Burger's pop-up event on May 31, fret not.

Fellow American fast-food chain Chick-fil-A will be in town next month for their own pop-up. This will be its first foray into Asia.

Located at The Esplanade Mall, the pop-up event will run between June 26 and 28.

It will be open to the public from 11am to 2pm and 3pm to 7pm.

Pre-registration is required to reserve a seat and will open June 3.

Diners can expect the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich to be on the menu.

Think fresh, breaded boneless chicken breast (no added fillers, of course) pressure cooked and served between toasted buttery buns with two dill pickle chips.

What's a sandwich without sides, right? Expect Waffle Potato Fries and a drink to complete the meal.

Keep your eyes peeled on the chain's Instagram page, @Chickenandsmiles, for more information.

100% to be donated

Something rather unique about the pop-up is that there is no meal cost.

Instead, Chick-fil-A is asking diners to donate $10 to Community Chest, the philanthropy and engagement arm of National Council of Social Service (NCSS).

Hundred per cent of donations will go towards empowering the lives of those in society in need of support, from children with special needs and youth-at-risk to adults with disabilities.

And, all donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the chain.

So why not grab yourself a scrumptious meal and positively impact society while you're at it?

Address: 8 Raffles Avenue, #01-13C, The Esplanade Mall, Singapore 039802

Opening hours: June 26 to June 28, 11am to 2pm and 3pm to 7pm

