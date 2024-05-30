1 day only: US burger chain In-N-Out holding pop-up in Singapore on May 31

Popular American burger chain In-N-Out Burger is set to have a one-day pop-up in Singapore on Friday (May 31).

An advertisement on The Straits Times indicated that the event will last from 10am to 6pm at Columbus Coffee Co., a cafe located near Upper Thomson MRT station.

Burgers will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis because of the limited quantity available.

So it might be best to head over to Thomson early to find a spot in the queue.

The pop-up menu will consist of three burgers: The Double-Double, Protein Style and Animal Style.

The Double-Double is the classic In-N-Out burger, with two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, a host of the usual veggies between two toasted buns.

A Protein Style is essentially the same burger, with a hand-leaf lettuce replacing the buns for a carb-free meal, while the Animal Style comes with extra pickles, spread and grilled onions.

This won't be the first time In-N-Out Burger launched a pop-up store in Singapore.

In March 2019, a snaking queue of about 150 people were seen outside Columbus Cafe one Wednesday afternoon, waiting to have a taste of their burgers.

The first customer arrived at 6.30am. An hour later, the pop-up started giving out wristbands and 320 of these were taken within half an hour.

Prior to 2019, In-N-Out Burgers also held a pop-up here in 2012, at Boat Quay, and 2014, at the now defunct Timbre@Gillman.

Started in California, in 1948, this family-owned and -operated food business has expanded to more than 400 locations.

But outlets are limited to just the US, in keeping with their mission of providing the freshest and highest quality foods.

Address: 220 Upper Thomson Rd, Singapore 574352

Date and time: May 31, 10am to 4pm

