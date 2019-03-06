Fans wait it out for In-N-Out burgers at its pop-up in Upper Thomson

A long queue was seen during lunchtime at the In-N-Out Burger pop-up store at Columbus Cafe in Upper Thomson on Wednesday (March 6).
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Desiree Loh
The Straits Times
Mar 06, 2019

SINGAPORE - It is not exactly in and out, as fans of famous American burger chain In-N-Out waited patiently on Wednesday (March 6) for a taste of their offerings.

About 150 people were seen lining up at Columbus Cafe in Upper Thomson at around noon on Wednesday, at a pop-up of In-N-Out Burger hosted by the cafe.

The first customer arrived at 6.30am. At 7.30am, the pop-up started giving out wristbands and 320 of these were taken within half an hour. The wristband allows each person to buy one burger - a double-double burger ($5), a cheeseburger ($4) or a hamburger ($3).

Mr Scott Kazakewich, 40, a producer, and his wife Britteny, 37, a fitness instructor, started queuing at 10am. The couple, who were both on leave on Wednesday, saw the news about the pop-up store online at 1am and immediately decided to queue for the burgers.

"It's a mighty fine burger and it's been six years since I last had their double-double burger," said Mr Kazakewich, a Florida native.

While 320 wristbands were given out, the pop-up prepared ingredients to make 350 burgers.

Housewife Jaslyn Wee, 38, was one of the few people in the queue without a wristband. She started queuing at 10.20am with her husband, but he left two hours later to go to work.

"We're huge fans of In-N-Out and wanted to try if the burgers were as authentic here," said Ms Wee, who managed to get a burger in the end.

The family-run fast food chain, which counts Hollywood celebrities as fans, does not have a store here but has held two other pop-up events.

The first time In-N-Out held a pop-up here in 2012 at Boat Quay, wristbands for its burgers were snapped up within five minutes. It also had a pop-up here in 2014, at Timbre @ Gillman.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

