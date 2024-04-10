Must-visit burger spots in Singapore: Hand-crafted juicy, cheesy and addictive goodness

Do you remember your first real burger? It was probably a pivotal moment in your life, complete with gloriously juicy beef, fresh veggies, and maybe some extra stringy cheese.

It might even have started you down a path of no return, making you crave for that mouthwatering taste and irresistible aroma every moment of your life — sorry, waistline. Now that we've got you salivating, here's a round up of the best burgers in Singapore.

One Fattened Calf

Dive into the ultimate burger experience at One Fattened Calf (OFC) where handcrafted burgers meet passion and quality. At OFC, everything is made from scratch — from their fluffy potato buns to their signature sauce, ensuring a mouth-watering journey in every bite. Utilising 100 per cent premium grass-fed beef, free from fillers and preservatives, OFC prides itself on offering wholesome, delicious burgers.

The star of the menu, the OFC Burger (S$17), comes loaded with 150g of premium beef, charred onions, and homemade pickles, all embraced by a freshly baked potato bun. For cheese lovers, the OFC CheeseBurger (S$17) adds an extra layer of delight with its blend of cheddar and special cheese.

One Fattened Calf is located at 1 Fusionopolis Pl, #01-31 Galaxis, Singapore 138522. Open Mon-Sat 11am-3pm & 5pm-8pm. Closed on Sun.

Honbo

Honbo takes pride in its Hong Kong roots, offering a unique twist on classic American-style burgers with a commitment to simplicity and quality. The menu might be simple, but it's a deliberate choice that emphasises the brand’s dedication to perfecting the art of the burger.

Whether it’s the classic Honbo (S$18) with crispy beef and a tangy house sauce or the Seafood Special Burger (market price) featuring the catch of the day, Honbo’s offerings are a testament to the power of honest cooking and quality ingredients.

Honbo is located at 30 Victoria St, #01-09 CHIJMES, Singapore 187996. Open Tue-Sun 12pm-9.30pm. Closed on Mon.

BurgerLabo

Brought to you by the same folks behind Naked Finn, BurgerLabo is the culmination of years of R&D to craft the gold standard of burgers. Apart from its name, there’s absolutely nothing basic about the Basic Burger (from S$19.50 for single patty).

Brushed with a special bone marrow butter, the cushiony buns are layered with a thick 120g patty made from a blend of four different types of premium beef. Don’t miss the New Zealand Blue Cod Burger (S$18.50) featuring Deep-fried breaded blue cod fillet from New Zealand. The spot highly recommends to add-on an aji fry fillet (S$6).

BurgerLabo is located at 41 Malan Road, Gillman Barracks, Singapore 109454, p.+65 6694 0807. Open Tue-Sat 12pm-3pm, 6pm- 10.30pm. Closed Mon & Sun.

Nothing But Cheese Burger (NBCB)

What began as a quest to satisfy a craving has transformed into NBCB, a testament to the love for pure, fuss-free cheeseburgers. Embracing local tastes and homemade quality, NBCB stands out for its "flame-grilled smoky handmade beef patties" and simple yet flavourful ingredients.

From its humble beginnings as a home-based business, NBCB has grown into a beloved burger chain in Singapore, offering burgers that capture the essence of local heritage in every bite. Whether it’s the signature NBCB (S$11.90) or the spicy CCB (S$9.90) with fried boneless chicken leg, NBCB ensures a satisfying meal, complete with addictive side dishes and ice-cold beers for the perfect finish.

Nothing But Cheese Burger (NBCB) has outlets in Orchard Central & East Coast Road. Open Mon-Sun 11.30am-9.30pm.

Wildfire Burgers

Earning the title of Best Burger in Asia within a year of opening, Wildfire Burgers is sure to satisfy all your burger cravings. The burger joint is also big on collaborations, having worked with MasterChef Singapore judge Bjorn Shen and Annette Tan from Fatfuku to launch specialty burgers infused with local flavours.

From its regular menu, don’t miss the mouthwatering Classic 101 Cheeseburgers (Single S$16; Double S$20) or the Truffled Mushroom Burger (Single S$18; Double S$22). Not crazy about beef? Go for the Hot Honey Butter Chicken with whipped sriracha honey butter.

Wildfire Burgers is located at Robertson Walk #01-12, 11 Unity Street, Singapore 237995. Open daily 4pm-11pm.

Meatsmith

At Meatsmith Telok Ayer, the traditional American barbecue gets a global twist, offering a culinary journey that extends far beyond the usual. Specialising in dry-aged beef from Australia and the USA, Meatsmith is a haven for meat lovers, where every dish is cooked over a wood fire, infusing it with unique flavours.

The menu features an array of burgers, including the Crispy Portobello Burger (S$18) and the indulgent Meatsmith Wagyu Cheeseburger (S$26) with its double patty and double cheese delight. For those who appreciate the classics, the Classic Cheeseburger (S$18) offers a familiar yet elevated taste.

Meatsmith is located at 167-169 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068620. Open Mon-Sun 1130am–3pm, 5.30pm-late.

HANS IM GLUCK

At HANS IM GLUCK, the burger is not just a meal but an experience. This German Burgergrill transports you into a forest-themed haven, where the ambiance is as inviting as the menu. Specialising in juicy burgers with a German twist, HANS IM GLUCK offers a diverse selection, including vegan-friendly options and unique cocktail blends.

Highlights like the Sonnenkönig (15.90), with its spicy patty, vegan cheese and chili sauce, and the Birkenwald (17.90), featuring juicy beef and mushrooms, showcase the inventive and health-conscious approach to burgers.

HANS IM GLUCK is located at 1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-57 VivoCity, Singapore 098585. Open daily 10.30am-11pm.

Burnt Ends

One of Asia's best restaurants, Burnt Ends is known to serve up outrageously juicy meats worthy of that one Michelin star.

This modern smokehouse grills or cooks their dishes in wood-fired ovens, It's no wonder that burgers keeps the crowd coming back for more. Observe Aussie Chef David Pynt and his team firing up your meats to get the intense, robust flavours of this life-changing burger.

Burnt Ends is located at 7 Dempsey Rd, #01-04, Singapore 249671, p. +65 6224 3933. Open Tue-Thu 11.45am – 11pm. Closed Mon & Sun.

Three Buns Burgers & Cocktails

These gastronomically-sound burgers come in the form of everything from lamb and chicken to crab and beef. Stacked with a heaping Tasmanian vintage beef patty, the Da Cheese Master (S$19) is armed with double ketchup, miso mustard, charred onions and double Tillamook cheddar cheese, between fluffy toasted buns.

The Cheeky Chic (S$17) boasts twice cooked free-range Sakura boneless chicken thigh and Big Poppa’s hot sauce. Read our full review here.

Three Buns Burgers & Cocktails is located at 36 Keong Saik Rd., Potato Head Singapore, Singapore 089143. Open daily 12pm–12am.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Craft burgers all the way from New York, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is no stranger to the burger scene in Singapore. Headed by Michelin-starred chef Joe Isidori, the menu includes award-winning burgers such as the The Greg Norman (S$28) — think half a pound of wagyu mince with buttermilk-dill, blue cheese, and arugula — and The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger (S$29).

Making sure that there is something for everyone, you make any burger Impossible, with options for gluten-free buns as well. If there’s still room for desserts, go crazy with Crazy Shake milkshakes.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is located at 2 Bayfront Avenue Singapore 018972, p. +65 6688 9957. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am-11pm, Sat-Sun 11am-11pm.

Ashes Burnnit

Freshly prepared gourmet burgers in your neighbourhood and now, in New York City too. One of the first to serve charcoal burger buns with hand-crafted beef patties, enjoy juicy single-patty burgers without breaking the bank. Favourites include Ashes Cheeseburger (Single S$8.40; Double S$11.90) with American cheese, and Ashes signature sauce.

The Truffle Mushroom Burger (Single S$10; Double S$13.50) is sloshed in truffle cream sauce and charred onion. Slightly messy but worth it.

Ashes Burnnit has seven outlets around Singapore, see locations here. Open daily 11.30am-3:15pm, & 4:15pm-8.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.