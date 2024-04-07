Brunch spots in Singapore: Restaurants and cafes for eggs, coffee and more

Fact: Weekends are made for long, indulgent brunches. Why else would anyone slog through the workweek?

To celebrate the glorious combination of breakfast and lunch, we've put together some of our favourite brunch spots in Singapore that'll take you from the seas to the skies.

Whether you are looking for a lavish treat (you deserve it!) or a chill time out with friends and fur friends, we've got you covered!

A Coastal Brunch: Sol & Ora

Dive into a laid-back coastal brunch at Sol and Ora with everything you need to kickstart your weekend. Dig into brunch classics such as Sol & Ora Fontina Scrambled Egg (S$22++) or indulge in a Slow-Cooked Greek-style lamb Shoulder (S$38++) while you take in the glistening views of the sea.

Reach for the two-hour bottomless drink programme (S$88++ per pax) with servings of Prosecco, wine, cocktails, and spirits.

Th best part? Head down on April 21 2024 from 11.30am - 4pm where brands across 1-Group - think Kaarla, Oumi, Fire, FLNT, and more - come together with signature dishes and live stations for The Grand Brunch (S$98++ per pax) at Sol & Ora. Find out more here.

Sol & Ora is located at Level seven of The Outpost Hotel, 10 Artillery Avenue, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099951, p.+65 8879 8765. Weekend Brunch runs every Sat -Sun 11am - 4pm. Reserve here.

A Cosy Brunch: Home Dawn

This bright, airy two-storey cafe overlooks the Singapore River with expansive windows to enjoy the view. Their extensive brunch menu sees favourites like Homie's Brekkie (S$25++) with sourdough bread, bacon, and eggs, and Avocado Benedict (S$16++) atop an English muffin to accompany their House Blend coffee selections.

They even offer light and healthy options like Acai Bowl (S$16++) and a pretty Pain Perdu - Brioche French toast adorned with seasonal fruits.

The best part, from now until April 30, enjoy one-for-one brunch for your entire table if your name starts with A!

Home Dawn is located at 3A River Valley Road⁣, Block A #02-03, Clarke Quay⁣, Singapore 179020. Weekend brunch runs Sat -Sun 10am -3pm.

A Brunch Feast: Grand Copthorne Waterfront

Putting the EPIC in epicure, Grand Copthorne Waterfront offers a brunch feast with 15 live stations and spreads across three outlets. Have your fill of fresh seafood, cheese, pasta, and more at the Food Capital, and hop to the Riverside Terrace for Josper grilled cuts and a tranquil riverside experience.

Make sure to stop by SanSara for your dose of Awadhi cuisine, featuring delicate flavours and balanced spices in dishes like Lamb Bhuna Gosht and more.

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore is located at 392 Havelock Road, Level one, Singapore 169663, p.+65 62333 1338. Epicure Brunch runs every Sun 12pm -3pm and is priced from S$128++ per adult, S$64++ per child. Reserve here.

A Brunch with Fur Friends: Little Island Brewery

Want to bring your furry friends? Little Island Brewery, nestled within the historic British military compound of Gillman Barracks, offers a relaxing brunch space for you and your pets.

Sit indoors or outdoors and dig into wood-fired sourdough pizzas or munch on Crispy Baby Calamari (S$16++), accompanied by a wide range of craft beers, wine, and cocktails, as you embrace the artsy vibes of The Southern Depot.

Little Island Brewery @ Gillman Barracks is located at 43 Malan Rd, Singapore 109443, p.+65 6513 5088. Weekend menu starts from 12pm. Pets are required to be in diapers for indoor seating.

A Brunch in the Sky: LAVO Italian Restaurant and Rooftop Bar

Take brunch to new heights, all the way to the 57th floor of Marina Bay Sands for a scenic brunch at LAVO. Amidst live music, indulge in the lavish spread of fresh seafood and charcuterie and feast from the live stations featuring Tomahawk, Roasted Chicken, and Pork Chop.

Alongside pizzas, hot sides, and yummy desserts, all you need is a bottomless drink programme with bubbles, wine, and cocktails, to complete your top-of-the-world experience.

LAVO Italian Restaurant And Rooftop Bar is located on Level 57 of Marina Bay Sands Hotel, 10 Bayfront Ave, Tower one, Level 57, Singapore 018956, p.+65 6688 8591. Sunday Champagne Brunch runs every Sun 12pm -3pm and is priced from S$98++ per pax for food only. Reserve here.

A Dim Sum Brunch: InterContinental Singapore's Man Fu Yuan

If tucking into piping hot and delicious Dim Sum and Cantonese dishes is what completes your weekends, then Man Fu Yuan is right up your alley. Not only will you satisfy your tastebuds with Chef's Signatures like the Braised 8-head abalone with Sea Cucumber (one serving per pax) or the Combination roast platter, but you'll also enjoy an unlimited assortment of over 40 curated dishes.

More than beloved classics like the BBQ Pork Bun and Steamed Spare Ribs, the Chef flexes his creativity with local twists like Steamed Otak-otak Siew Mai and the Truffle Crystal Dumpling.

Man Fu Yuan is located at 80 Middle Road Level two InterContinental Singapore, Singapore 188966, p. +65 6825 1008. Weekend Dim Sum Brunch runs every Sat- Sun 11.30am -3pm and is priced at S$98++ per adult (minimum two to dine), S$48++ per child. Reserve here.

A Boozy Brunch: Conrad Singapore Orchard's Manhattan

Ranked No.21 on Asia's 50 Best Bars, you can expect this to be one of the best boozy brunches. Set in the newly-refurbished Conrad Singapore Orchard, Manhattan's Signature Sunday Brunch brings the spirit of Hawaii to your Sunday brunch date.

Say Aloha to crafted cocktails, wine, and boozy milkshakes, alongside Poke bowls, tacos, and a spread of fine seafood. After picking hearty roasts, take a sweet escape into the delightful spread of desserts.

Manhattan is located at 1 Cuscaden Rd, Level two of Conrad Singapore Orchard, Singapore 249715, p. +65 6725 3377. Aloha, Hawaii Sunday Cocktail Brunch runs every Sun 12pm -3pm and is priced from S$208++ per person. Reserve here.

A Brunch with Royalty: The Prince

Dining with royalty doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg, The Prince fires up an attractive four-course brunch set with modern Arabian classics. Choose between the Pumpkin Walnut Baba Ghanouj or the Cashew Hummus dips, rich in nutty flavours, and pick your mezze, from Baby Squids to Fingerling Potato, of choice. Mains selection includes the Dubai Breakfast and Heirloom Cauliflower Steak for plant-based lovers.

The Prince is located at 48 Peck Seah Street, Singapore 079317, +65 8876 8769. Brunch runs every Sat - Sun 11.30am -2.30pm and is priced at S$65++ for the four-course menu. A la Carte options are available.

A Verdant Brunch: SPRMRKT at Dempsey Hill

Kick back in the verdant surroundings of Dempsey Hill with a smooth and creamy cup of flat white as you delight in Crab Eggs Benedict (S$28++) with two poached eggs, crab meat, and zucchini slaw, or the Buttermilk Pancakes, Banana & Chocolate (S$26++), topped with compote and roasted walnuts.

Go healthy with smoothie bowls like The Green Goddess (S$17++), which sees Avocado, spinach & banana, and coconut water with overnight oats.

SPRMRKT Kitchen + Bar is located at Dempsey Rd, #01-15A Blk 8, Singapore 247696, p. +65 8129 8166. Brunch runs Sat-Sun 9am -5pm.

A Farmhouse Brunch: Surrey Hills Grocer One Holland Village

Surrey Hills Grocer in One Holland Village's all-day brunch sees exquisite tapas, in collaboration with MoVida Original, like the Anchoa (S$16++) for two pieces, with Cantabrian artisan anchovies served on a crouton with smoked tomato sorbet.

Dig into the outlet's open-fire exclusives, such as the juicy Truffled Wagyu Donut ($35), with a medley of truffle, cheese, and burger sauce. Indulge in bespoke Tasmanian ice cream from the ice cream truck and pamper your furry friends with the first-ever in-house dog bakery.

Surrey Hills Grocer One Holland Village is located at seven Holland Village Way, One Holland Village, #03-29 to 33, Singapore 275748, p.+65 8189 6372. All-day brunch on weekends runs 10am -10pm.

A Brunch Trolley: Summer Hill

Known for its rustic French cuisine and mouthwatering buttermilk fried chicken, Summer Hill elevates brunch with an eat-all-you-can trolley service filled with some of its finest fares.

As the trolley comes round, take your pick from over 15 dishes, including Ham and brie Sandwiches, Steak and eggs, Braised Lamb Shoulder Dipper, and more. Kids get their trolley with Popcorn, Chicken, and pasta; they'll even get to build their dessert at the DIY Snow Cone Bar.

Summer Hill is located at 442 Orchard Rd, #02-17 Claymore Connect, Singapore 238879, p.+65 8690 5907. Buffet Brunch Trolley runs 11.30am -2.30pm and is priced at S$69++ per adult with free-flow iced tea, S$25+= per child for Buffet Kids Trolley. Top-up S$69++ per adult for two hours free-flow prosecco and wines.

A Garden Brunch: Au Balcon at The Garage

Reminiscent of a serene summer getaway in the picturesque French countryside, step into a lush garden weekend brunch at Au Balcon. Start the European way, with the Artisanal Cheese Platter (S$24++/S$28++) with three to four cheeses. Eat your eggs with the Oeuf Meurette (S$18++) with mushrooms and pancetta, or feast on a Duck Leg Confit (S$36++) served marble potatoes and red onion jam.

Au Balcon at The Garage is located at 50 Cluny Park Rd, Level two Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 257488, p. +65 9831 1106. Brunch runs 11.30am -2.30pm

A Greek Brunch: Zorba The Greek Taverna

Dive into an authentic taste of the Aegean by the waterfront as you savour traditional Greek flavours at Zorba The Greek Taverna. Hungry folks can satiate with Hestia's Feast (S$28++), the hearty brunch built with chicken sausage, bacon, and a choice of egg. Or go easy with a classic Avocado Toast (S$24++) done the Greek way, with feta cheese, cherry tomato confit, and a refreshing pomegranate and balsamic glaze. Did we mention it? Furkids are welcome.

Zorba The Greek Taverna is located at 3A River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, Block A ORA 1, Singapore 179020, +65 8218 5602. Brunch runs 9am -3pm.

ALSO READ: Best champagne brunches in Singapore: Hotel restaurants with gourmet buffets and quality bubbles

This article was first published in City Nomads.