Best champagne brunches in Singapore: Hotel restaurants with gourmet buffets and quality bubbles

Plenty of food options and free-flow bubbles? Sign us up! Brunch has easily become one of the sweet indulgences sacred to our weekend breaks.

If you’re on the hunt for your next brunch spot or on a staycation and in need of some good ole pampering and a luxe foodie experience, here are the best champagne brunches you need to hit:

LUCE by Davide Giacomelli

Intercontinental Singapore

PHOTO: Intercontinental Singapore

Cheese, cold cuts, seafood and sashimi on ice, and indulgent hand-tossed Pinsas – these are just a few of the delightful offerings that await you during the new Italian Bistronomic Champagne Brunch at LUCE by Davide Giacomelli.

Take respite between drool-worthy Italian delicacies, theatrical live stations, live music and sips of free-flowing bubbly. Other highlights worth mentioning are the Mafaldine Cacio e Pepe delicately twirled in a parmesan cheese wheel, as well as the Orecchia di Elefante, bone-in and tender slices of veal that’s breaded and fried in clarified butter for that extra texture.

To complete the meal, let Executive Pastry Chef Desmond Lee’s well-loved LUCE-misu – think mascarpone, espresso and crunchy feuilletine – or freshly made Crêpes Suzette send you to pure food heaven.

Bubbly: N.V Taittinger Brut Réserve

Available: Every Sunday, 12pm-3pm

Price:

Adults: $158++ (champagne, cocktails and wines), $138++ (Prosecco, beer, Aperol Spritz and soft drinks), $98++ (soft drinks, juices, coffee and tea).

Children: $38++ (between three-five years), $68++ (between six-11 years).

LUCE by Davide Giacomelli is located at InterContinental Singapore, Level 1, 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966, p. +65 6825 1061. For bookings between now and Dec 31, 2022, use code CNLucebrunch15 for 15 per cent off.

Estate

Hilton Singapore Orchard

PHOTO: Hilton Singapore Orchard

Set in a residential-style space with modern-colonial flair, the weekly Grand Champagne Sunday Brunch Buffet at Estate is one to remember. No ordinary affair, the opulent brunch has been meticulously designed to bring you the most diverse range of gourmet delicacies and boozy drinks.

Look forward to favourites like three types of unlimited freshly shucked oysters, Maine Lobster Thermidor, their signature Black Truffle Roasted Duck, and a variety of special Chinese, Malay, and Indian-style dishes. Not forgetting of the largest selections of artisanal cheeses with 32 varieties, and the finest cuts of smoked and cured fishes and charcuterie.

Bubbly: Laurent-Perrier La Cuvee Brut N.V

Available: Every Sunday, 12pm-3pm

Price:

Adults: $188++ (champagne, wines, DIY cocktail bar), $158++ (food only).

Children: $78++ (between six-12 years).

Estate is located at Hilton Singapore Orchard, 333 Orchard Road, Level 5, Singapore 238867, p. +65 6831 6270.

Colony

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

PHOTO: The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Known amongst boozy brunch club members for its Vintage Sunday Champagne Brunch, Colony keeps its visitors happy with a premium international buffet with gems like Duck Foie Gras Parfait, Salmon Wellington, and Deep-fried Soft Shell Crab with Singapore Chilli Crab Sauce and Golden Mantou.

At the moment, the most basic tier will get you Champagne Barons de Rothschild Réserve Ritz Millésime 2015 and the Rosé NV from the same house. The mid and upper end of price points sees vintages like Champagne Cristal 2013 and Dom Pérignon 2012. The grand interior with modern furnishings and high ceilings is also a feast for the eyes!

Bubbly: Champagne Cristal 2013, Champagne Dom Pérignon 2012, Champagne Barons de Rothschild Réserve Ritz Millésime 2015, Champagne Barons de Rothschild Réserve Ritz Rosé NV.

Available: Every Sunday, 12pm-3pm

Price:

Adults: $198++ (Réserve Ritz Millésime 2015, Réserve Ritz Rosé NV, wines, cocktails), S$598++ (Champagne 2012, wines, cocktails), $798++ (Champagne 2013, wines, cocktails, a serving of Oscietra caviar),

Children: $98++ (between 6-12 years), $49++ (between three-five years)

Colony is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Ave., Singapore 039799, p. +65 6434 5288.

Edge

Pan Pacific Singapore

PHOTO: Pan Pacific Singapore

At Pan Pacific’s restaurant Edge, brunch is an entire weekend’s affair. With inclusivity strutting its menu, expect Japanese delights and Singaporean street food, to plant-based selections and Mediterranean bites.

Highlights run the gamut of Nyonya Kueh Pie Tee, 65 Degree Sous Vide Egg with Spicy Tomato Crab Meat, and Moroccan Couscous Royale, a slow-cooked Moroccan brisket seasoned with aromatic spices.

On Saturdays, sink your teeth into three types of grilled sausages, Sauerkraut and the well-loved Potato Salad whilst the best of red meat pop up at the carving station on Sundays.

Bubbly: On rotation courtesy of the restaurant

Available: Every weekend, 12pm-3pm

Price:

Adults (Saturday): $162++ (champagne and alcoholic beverages), $120++ (non-alcoholic beverages), $72++ (food only)

Adults (Sunday): $198++ (champagne and alcoholic beverages), $156++ (non-alcoholic beverages), $108++ (food only).

Children: $36++ (Saturday), $59++ (Sunday)

Edge is located at Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Blvd, Level 3, Singapore 039595, p. +65 6826 8240.

Basilico

Regent Singapore

PHOTO: Regent Singapore

Gourmands looking for a slice of Italy right here in Singapore, look no further than Basilico’s Di Fine Settimana. With three chefs in its kitchen hailing from Italy, you’re guaranteed an authentic spread during your weekend visit.

Famed for its lavish cheese room and spreads of antipasti, cold cuts, comforting pizzas and house-made pastas, expect fresh, seasonal and authentic Italian ingredients. Keep a lookout for Amalfi Lemon Poached Boston Lobster, Black Truffle Focaccia Mascarpone Pizza, and Char-grilled Angus Beef Ribeye, while you sample a prestige list of bubblies.

Bubbly: Duval-Leroy Reserve Brut Champagne NV, and more

Available: Every weekend, 12pm-3pm

Price:

Adults: $228++ (a selection of champagnes, wines), $198 (champagne), S$168++ (prosecco, wine, beer), $128++ (sparkling water, soft drinks and juices).

Children: $64++ (five-12 years)

Basilico is located at Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715, p. +65 67253098. Weekend brunch available Sat-Sat 12pm-3.30pm.

Brasserie Les Saveurs

The St. Regis Singapore

PHOTO: St. Regis Singapore

With house Barons de Rothschild as the champagne of choice at Brasserie Les Saveurs, the French institution’s Sunday Champagne Brunch is definitely for folks who could appreciate a flute or two.

Get ready for an appetising showcase of seafood on ice, sashimi, mozzarella bar, and charcuterie. Chef pass arounds include starters like Truffle Scrambled Egg and Grilled Octopus before diving into your choice of mains like the meaty Oven Roasted Rack of Lamb with artichokes and romesco sauce. End off the shebang on sweet note with French pastries, cakes and tarts.

Bubbly: Champagne Barons de Rothschild Series

Available: Every Sunday, 12pm-3pm

Price:

Adults: $548++ Champagne Barons de Rothschild Blanc de Blancs Vintage 2008, $338++ (Champagne Barons de Rothschild Blanc de Blancs NV), $288++ (Champagne Barons de Rothschild Rosé NV), $198++ (Champagne Barons de Rothschild Brut NV), $168++ (wines), $138++ (non-alcoholic beverages).

Children: $75++

Brasserie Les Saveurs is located at L1, The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Rd, Singapore 247911, p. +65 6506 6860.

Opus Bar & Grill

Voco Orchard Singapore

PHOTO: Voco Orchard Singapore

Skip the hassle of cooking up a storm in the kitchen and head out to Opus Bar & Grill for a stress-free brunch with loads of options. Nine types of seafood including Boston lobster, Alaskan king crab legs, local yabbies, and tiger prawns await alongside an assortment of European cheeses and cold cuts.

Live grilling stations host meats like Slow-Roasted Australian Prime Ribs, Char-Grilled Pork Belly Moo Ping, and Soy Honey Churrasco Spring Chicken. In addition to live noodle stations and other Asian and European delights, wrap up with gateaux cakes, petite desserts, and chocolate dipped strawberries.

Bubbly: Laurent-Perrier La Cuvee Brut N.V

Available: Every Sunday, 12.30pm-3.30pm

Price:

Adults: $178++ (champagne, wines, beers and DIY Mojito bar), $148++ (prosecco, wines, beer), $146++ (DIY Mojito bar), $98++ (non-alcoholic).

Children: $59++ (between six-12 years)

Opus Bar & Grill is located at voco Orchard Singapore, 581 Orchard Road Orchard, Singapore 238883, p. +65 6730 3390.

This article was first published in City Nomads.