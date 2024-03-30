All aboard: Explore gorgeous landscapes on these scenic train rides around the world

Controversial take, but trains are probably one of the most underrated forms of travel. We’re not talking about the MRT we're used to crowding around in during the morning rush, but rather the old-school, slow-travel trains that take us on a nice, relaxing, scenic journey full of gorgeous landscapes, coupled with classic interiors. Keep reading to discover the most scenic train journeys around the world to cross off your bucket list!

Eastern & Oriental Express, A Belmond Train

Embark on an enchanting adventure through Malaysia aboard the Eastern & Oriental Express, a luxurious train that has been captivating travellers since 1993. Departing from Singapore, step into a world of timeless elegance, where polished wood-panelled corridors, silken furnishings, and hints of Asian design create an atmosphere reminiscent of ancient Indochina.

Indulge in the jazz-club ambiance of the Bar Car, savour exquisite cuisine in the Adisorn and Malaya dining cars, and unwind in the Observation Car while taking in the ever-changing views as the train meanders through the rice paddies and jungles of Malaysia.

Enrich your journey with off-board excursions, from exploring the charming city of Georgetown in Penang, taking a Peranakan cooking class, or snorkelling in Langkawi — your grand journey on the Eastern & Oriental Express will create unforgettable memories.

Da Nang Railway Station

Immerse yourself in an unforgettable journey through the heart of Vietnam as you travel from the vibrant city of Da Nang to the historic imperial city of Hue. This heritage train ride offers a perfect blend of picturesque landscapes and diverse cabin classes, catering any preference and budget you have.

Marvel at the stunning coastal views, lush paddy fields, charming villages, and towering mountains, with the breathtaking Hai Van Pass serving as a highlight of the route. As the train crosses the Perfume River, you'll be treated to stunning views of Hue's iconic landmarks, connecting you with Vietnam's natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Seven Stars Kyushu

Venture beyond the bustling cities of Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka and embark on a captivating journey through the stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage of Kyushu, Japan's southernmost main island, aboard the Seven Stars luxury sleeper train.

This seven-car masterpiece, launched by the Kyushu Railway Company, represents the island's seven prefectures and showcases its major attractions, from nature and cuisine to onsen, history, culture, and more. With journeys ranging from one day to four nights, all starting and ending in the vibrant city of Hakata, the Seven Stars invites you to immerse yourself in the centuries-old traditions and captivating stories passed down through generations, while the train's panoramic windows offer the perfect opportunity to admire the picturesque countryside and create unforgettable memories.

Shangri-La Express

Embark on the adventure of a lifetime aboard the Shangri-La Express — the ultimate luxurious railway line in the world, spanning 3,757km from Beijing to Lhasa. This spectacular two-day journey takes you through breathtaking landscapes, from the serene rural North China Plain to the awe-inspiring Tibetan Plateau; which will begin your ascend to the Himalayas.

Marvel at the stunning vistas of snow-capped mountains and picturesque grasslands, home to Tibetan nomads and yaks, as you reach the pinnacle of your journey at Tanggu-la Pass — capping off an unforgettable adventure, immersing you in the natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of China and Tibet.

Glacier Express

Immerse yourself in the awe-inspiring beauty of the Swiss Alps aboard the Glacier Express. Travel from Zermatt to St. Moritz, passing through picturesque towns and breathtaking landscapes, including iconic landmarks like the Matterhorn and the Rhine Gorge — often referred to as Switzerland's version of the Grand Canyon.

With panoramic windows and informative narration provided through complimentary headphones, savour every moment of this scenic journey. Choose from various service classes, including the luxurious Excellence Class, which offers exclusive amenities such as gourmet meals and guaranteed window seating.

Jacobite Steam Train

Embark on an unforgettable adventure aboard the Jacobite Steam Train, also known as the 'Harry Potter Steam Train.' Hailed as the world's greatest railway journey, take your pick of routes — ranging from day trips to multi-day trips — as the train takes you through the heart of the Scottish Highlands, passing by stunning lochs, historic villages, and the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct, featured in the Harry Potter films.

Marvel at the breathtaking scenery of Loch Eil, Loch Morar, and Loch Nevis, and visit charming villages like Arisaig and Glenfinnan for a perfectly magical trip through the Scottish Highlands.

TranzAlpine Train

Embark on a magnificent coast-to-coast adventure through the heart of New Zealand's Southern Alps aboard the TranzAlpine train, one of the world's greatest train journeys. This 223 kilometre trip takes just under five hours, departing from Christchurch and traversing picturesque farmland, deep gorges, and majestic mountain landscapes before briefly stopping at Arthur's Pass station and the charming town of Greymouth.

With comfortable reclining seats, panoramic windows, skylights, and an onboard cafe, the TranzAlpine offers an unforgettable trip experience that showcases the awe-inspiring beauty of New Zealand's natural wonders.

Kuranda Scenic Railway

Journey through one of the world's oldest rainforests in Queensland, Australia, on the captivating Kuranda Scenic Railway. This two-hour trip from Cairns winds through a lush landscape of towering trees, cascading waterfalls, majestic mountains, and deep ravines, showcasing the breathtaking beauty of Barron Gorge, one of Queensland's most popular national parks.

In the charming village of Kuranda, immerse yourself in the local culture by exploring unique handicrafts at Kuranda Markets, savouring a meal at a quaint cafe, or visiting Birdworld, and the Australian Butterfly Sanctuary.

Grand Canyon National Railway

Embark on an enchanting journey from Williams, Arizona, to the majestic South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park aboard the Grand Canyon Railway. This nostalgic trip will transport you back to the Old West with lively entertainment, charming cowboy characters, and delightful surprises against a backdrop of ever-changing landscapes, ranging from pine forests to open prairies.

Keep your eyes peeled for incredible wildlife sightings, including majestic elk, graceful deer, and awe-inspiring California condors. Upon arrival at the historic Grand Canyon Depot, you'll have three hours to explore the breathtaking South Rim.

Immerse yourself in fascinating ranger programs and take scenic walks along Hermit Road or the Rim Trail before departing back to Williams. Alternatively, opt to spend the night at the timeless luxury of the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel before heading back in the morning.

Aurora Winter Train

Embark on an unforgettable journey through the stunning Alaskan wilderness aboard the Aurora Winter Train. Offering prime opportunities to witness the mesmerising northern lights from mid-September to early May, this scenic ride traverses the 351-mile track from Anchorage to Fairbanks, with captivating stops at Denali National Park & Preserve along the way.

Prepare to be enchanted by snow-covered landscapes and abundant wildlife sightings, including majestic moose. At select stops, indulge in thrilling activities like snowmobiling and dog sledding to elevate your adventure. Experience the charm of Talkeetna with a two-night stay, complete with a guided sled dog tour led by an Iditarod champion kennel.

Don't miss out on this magical weeklong itinerary, offering the perfect blend of natural wonders and exciting experiences.

Rovos Rail

Embark on an unforgettable 15-day journey from South Africa to Tanzania with Rovos Rail, combining the romance of slow travel with the marvels of an African safari. This epic adventure takes you through the breathtaking landscapes and iconic destinations of South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Tanzania.

From the vibrant city of Cape Town to the historic villages, diamond towns, and game reserves, you'll experience the best of Africa. Cross the mighty Zambezi River, enjoy a bush walk at Chisimba Falls, descend into the Great Rift Valley, and traverse the continent's largest game reserve, Selous, before arriving in Dar es Salaam — appreciating the wonders of Africa in unparalleled style and comfort on this once-in-a-lifetime train journey.

