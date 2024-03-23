Romance in paradise: Underrated honeymoon spots in the south pacific

Celebrate love at these underrated honeymoon spots in the South Pacific! These tropical gems guarantee an intimate escape for couples seeking the perfect honeymoon hideaway.

More than just clear waters and pristine beaches, look forward to making cherished memories amidst these Unesco-protected sites and untainted natural beauty, where adventure, culture, and heritage come together.

Papeete, Tahiti

The capital of French Polynesia, Papeete is a storied town in Tahiti perfect for honeymooners. The bustling city is a charming blend of modernity and tropical paradise. Pledge your love for each other at the iconic monument, Papeete Catholic Cathedral, to which all distances in Tahiti have been measured since its inauguration in 1875.

Stroll hand in hand along the scenic waterfront of Paofai Gardens and hop over to Place To’ata, the town’s central hub for events and concerts. July’s the best month to visit for music and dancing with the Heiva i Tahiti festival. Go shopping at the Musée de la Perle Robert Wan, shining with the timeless beauty of pearls, or grab local crafts and produce at Papeete Market.

Amp up the romance on a sunset cruise around Moorea, an island 10 nautical miles off mainland, Tahiti’s sister island, or savour a Tahitian candlelight dinner.

Honeymoon Hotel: Named after the boat taking Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl across the Pacific Ocean from South America to the Polynesian islands, Hotel Kon Tiki evokes a sense of travel. The rooftop bar boasts stunning 360° views of the island too.

Ouvéa, New Caledonia

Japanese author Katsura Morimura was so mesmerised with Ouvéa that she coined this place “the island closest to paradise.” When you arrive at this honeymoon spot, it’s easy to see why. Think beachside barbeques, endless stretches of pristine white sand and glistening emerald waters setting the tone for romantic moments and mesmerising sunsets.

Dive into New Caledonia’s most mythical diving spot, Taurus Pass, known for its clear waters that reveals an enchanting underwater world adorned with soft corals and creatures like dogtooth tuna, manta rays, and leopard rays.

Explore the towering Lékiny Cliffs and discover the untold secrets of its mysterious caves and the chapel in the rock. End the day with a dip in the Lékiny Bay, with the added underwater spectacle of baby shark birthing from November to December.

Honeymoon Hotel: Indulge in beachfront living with Paradis d’Ouvea. Their spacious bungalows and excellent service make the perfect base for exploring the island.

Lifou, New Caledonia

Known as the "Island of Many Faces", Lifou unfolds as an alluring island boasting breathtaking shores, lush forests and a tapestry of Kanak heritage and culture.

Roll in the immaculate white sands of Luengöni Beach or dive into a romantic exploration at Wedrumel, where you’ll find the island’s largest underground cave, then set sail on a glass-bottom boat to uncover the enchanting secrets of Santal Bay.

Turn up the heat (literally) with a guided trek through the forests, learn about the Kanak culture and pick up some traditional hunting techniques. Then, immerse in the sweet aroma of romance at the House of Vanilla and set the mood for the night with vanilla-scented products.

Honeymoon Hotel: Opening in the second quarter of 2024, the new InterContinental Lifou Wadra Bay Resort is a honeymoon splurge, surrounded by lush gardens, untouched tropical forests, and the clear waters of Wadra Bay.

Maré, New Caledonia

This hidden gem, also the highest elevated island in New Caledonia, is home to enchanting natural formations and intriguing myths and legends. Also the easternmost island, Maré is the first among the islands in New Caledonia to welcome the sun's golden rays. Imagine sharing a cosy blanket at this honeymoon spot while catching the first light of day! Pedal or drive around the island and lose yourselves in its rich natural beauty.

Freshen up in the crystal clear waters and explore the stalactites of Pethoen Cave, but don't miss Aquarium Naturelle, the natural aquarium hidden amidst the lush forest. Delve into the legend of the Warrior’s Leap, a cliff soaring 30 metres above the ocean.

Honeymoon Hotel: The best way to experience Mare is to live like a local at Chez Mejo. Share your days and meals — best known for their Kanak-style table d’hôte — with the hosts at this waterfront homestay, while learning about the Kanak’s way of love.

Port Vila, Vanuatu

Set against a backdrop of tropical splendour, Port Vila offers the perfect mix of tranquillity and adventure. The capital and largest city of Vanuatu, the energetic locale sees plenty of French influence in its rows of markets and waterfront restaurants.

Shop island dresses and fresh produce at the Vila Outdoor Market, affectionately known as Mama's Market, and visit the Summit for a whiff of beautiful flowers and essential oils at the botanic gardens.

Explore the idyllic Mele Cascades, where waterfalls amidst lush greenery offer a picturesque backdrop for shared moments and a refreshing dip in the natural plunge pool. Hideaway Island offers an intimate retreat with some snorkelling and diving, where you can also send a waterproof postcard to the future "us" from the world's only underwater post office.

Honeymoon Hotel: Ramada Resort by Wyndham Port Vila, a beachfront resort just six minutes drive from the heart of Port Vila and cosy up amidst the serenity of Erakor Lagoon.

ALSO READ: Chasing cherry blossoms in South Korea: Where to see sakura blooms in Seoul, Jinhae, Jeju, and more

This article was first published in City Nomads.