Chasing cherry blossoms in South Korea: Where to see sakura blooms in Seoul, Jinhae, Jeju, and more

As spring unfurls its vibrant tapestry, it's finally the season of enchanting realms of delicate pink hues. While Japan is renowned for its breathtaking cherry blossoms, we encourage travellers to not overlook Korea's allure — equally adorned with nature's floral spectacle.

Here's a quick guide on the best spots to see sakura blooms in South Korea, including Seoul, Jinhae and more. Keep on reading to ensure you don't miss a petal of the blooming extravaganza!

Seoul:

Yeouido Hangang Park (Mid to late April): One of the more well-known cherry blossom festival in Seoul is known as the Yeouido Spring Flower Festival held at Yeouiseo-ro Road (Yunjung-no), Yeouido Hangang Park.

Besides visiting the festival, we recommend taking an idyllic sakura-admiring stroll or a bike ride along the Han River. To complete your day out explore the nearby National Museum of Korea or get some retail therapy or a quick bite at the luxe IFC Mall mall.

Gyeongbokgung Palace (Mid to late April): Marvel at cherry blossoms amidst historical grandeur at Joseon Dynasty’s Gyeongbokgung Palace, located in Jongno-gu District.

If you’re into the look, this would be the ideal background to get your picture-perfect moment in a traditional hanbok. Afterward, explore the nearby Bukchon Hanok Village and Insadong Street for a blend of tradition and modernity.

Seokchon Lake (Mid to late April): Another must visit is Seokchon Lake, surrounded by cherry blossom trees. Whilst you’re here, enjoy a quaint boat ride or explore the nearby Lotte World for amusement park thrills. To refuel, indulge in Korean street food at Olympic Park.

Changdeokgung Palace (Mid to late April): Combine palace beauty with your admiration of cherry blossoms at Changdeokgung Palace Secret Garden, a Unesco World Heritage site built in 1997.

Don’t skip on the beautiful ponds and pavilions. If you find yourself in the area for a while, make some plans to take a hike across the Bukhansan National Park which result in scenic views.

Jinhae, Jinju, and Jeju Region:

Jinhae (Early to mid-April): If you’re heading down to the Jinhae region, the cherry blossom extravaganza at Jinhae’s Gunhangje Festival is unmissable. We highly recommend visiting the Gyeonghwa Station, which features a stretch of cherry blossoms tunnelling over an what seems like an endless train track.

Whilst you’re here, explore Jagalchi Fish Market, the largest seafood market in Korea. A tip is to visit the Oase Seafood Buffet restaurant for some yummy bites. For non-seafood fans, you can also indulge in pizzas, and noodles.

Jinju (Early to mid-April): When in Jinju, explore the historical Jinjuseong Fortress, where you can enjoy cherry blossoms against the backdrop of ancient walls and scenic landscapes.

Dive further into Jinju’s cultural richness at the Jinju National Museum, Jinjuseong Imjindaecheop Gyesasunuidan Altar, Changnyeolsa Temple, and Hoguksa Temple located within the fortress, or whet your appetite at the cafe serving coffees and a sugared pastries.

Jeju Island (Late March to early April): One of the most relaxing vacation spots, Jeju is renowned fir its natural beauty, and spring time is no different. The Halla Arboretum boasts over 1,300 plant species — including cherry blossoms, whilst the Yerae Eco Park is the ideal spot for a picnic.

Alternatively, tulip fans would enjoy Camellia Hill, home to 6,000 camellia trees of 500 different species. Dont forget to Explore the iconic Manjanggul Cave and hike up Hallasan Mountain for breathtaking views.

Gyeongju:

Bomun Lake (Late March to early April): About 10km east of downtown Gyeongju, Bomun Lake spans approximately 8000 km², surrounded with cherry blossoms in full bloom.

We recommend to take a leisurely boat ride on Bomun Lake for a unique view. Whilst in the region, you can also head down to Unesco World Heritage treasures like Bulguksa Temple and Seokguram Grotto.

This article was first published in City Nomads.