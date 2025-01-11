All aboard: Scenic train journeys in Asia that will take you to a world of wonder

Planning 2025's travels already, but a bit bored of the usual flying and driving routines? Say hello to slow, romantic travel aboard scenic train routes.

Relaxing train journeys are one of my most favourite ways of exploring a new city and seeing the world leisurely go by. Check out these 5 scenic Asian train routes to see another different and beautiful side of countries you have no doubt already checked off your bucket list:

Tangula Luxury Train - China to Lhasa

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIIMiUWoWyU[/embed]

I flew from Beijing to Lhasa some years ago in the interest of time, and while the thrill of seeing the serene city from above was an incredible experience, I think being able to do that journey on a train would have been something else.

Say hello to the Qinghai-Tibet Railway, the world's highest railway and longest railroad built atop a plateau, currently also the only railway between Lhasa and mainland China.

Because Tibet is called the roof of the world, the Qinghai- Tibet railway system is informally called the sky road as you travel through the unique landscapes of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, snow-capped mountains, grazing yaks, blue skies and deserts!

The railway extends 1,956 kilometres from Xining, Qinghai Province to Lhasa, and after crossing the Tanggula Mountain Pass, the highest point of the rail line at 5,200 metres (which takes two whole days to climb via train), you finally reach Tibet. Note: the two-day climb makes it easier to acclimatise to the plateau climate.

The luxurious Tangula Luxury Train, managed by the Kempinski Hotel Group, takes 5 days/4 nights from Beijing to Lhasa across the Tibetan Plateau, and 4 days/3 nights on the return.

The Beijing-Lhasa route includes daily off-train excursions accompanied by local guides, and passes by the snow-capped Yuzhu Peak, the pristine Cuona Lake, and the boundless Qiangtang Grassland, making this train journey a great way to experience the local cultures and traditions.

The Death Railway, Thailand

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CjxfKyUPkzA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Far off the beaten path is Thailand's 415 km-long Death Railway, an iconic railway stretching from Nong Pla Duk Junction Station in Ratchaburi to Nam Tok Station in Kanchanaburi. Also known as the Thai-Burma Railway, it serves as an international memorial to the 100,000 people who tragically lost their lives building the railroad.

You can begin your journey from Thonburi Station in Bangkok, but because there isn't much to see on the 2-hour train ride to Kanchanaburi Station, most of the train tours usually begin at either Kanchanaburi itself or River Kwai Bridge Halt (made famous by the movie of the same name — The Bridge on the River Kwai), as well as the weekend excursion train to Sai Yok Noi Waterfall, which also follows the Death Railway route.

History aside, the train still operates as a regular Thailand regional train, offering a way to visit the museums and memorials in Kanchanaburi and Hellfire Pass, the River Kwai Bridge, and the nearby Erawan National Park while winding down the cliffside, and passing by streams, waterfalls, and bamboo groves! Other highlights on the scenic train ride include the Wang Pho Viaduct and the Golden Buddha statue hidden in the Tham Krasae Cave.

Note: There are two types of scheduled trains, with two different departure points for weekdays and weekends. The weekend train is best for the scenic route, making lengthy stops at Nakhon Pathom to give passengers time to see Phra Pathom Chedi, and twice at Kanchanaburi to allow passengers to visit the Kanchanaburi Commonwealth War Memorial and the Bridge on the River Kwai, before heading to Nam Tok via the Whampo Viaduct.

Kandy to Ella - Sri Lanka

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxMorhKofg9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Think of Sri Lanka and you immediately think of lush, green tea plantations.

Imagine leisurely passing through lush tea plantations and rolling hills for six hours on a train from Kandy to Ella (or the other way around), reputed to be one of the most scenic train journeys in the world.

While the drive from Kandy to Ella is really nice in its own charming way (I recommend going in the cooler climates when the roads are full of fresh fruit and vegetable roadside vendors selling their fresh produce), doing the journey via train is quite something else.

The 100 kilometre-long verdant journey starts at the Colombo Fort Railway station, and passes through Kandy, passing over the beautiful Nine Arches Bridge, a colonial-era viaduct also known as the 'Bridge in the Sky'. The most scenic part of the train journey through the tea plantations is from Hatton to Haputale.

As the train is also used by locals as local commute and their mode of daily transport between towns, the journey from Kandy to Ella can take anywhere from seven to 10 hours depending on how busy the train gets and how long it stops for in each town or city.

Not a problem in my opinion! If you're good for time, what better way to enjoy the views of tea estates, looming mountains, winding rivers, and roaring waterfalls if not slowly and leisurely at the country's own pace?

The Sunrise Express, Japan

You've been on the Shinkansen, Japan's famous bullet train, but have you experienced the Japanese overnight sleeper train?

Imagine looking out the window and seeing the ocean, snow-capped mountains, vast forests, sprawling rice fields, as well as a spectacular sunrise against Mount Fuji aboard The Sunrise Express, Japan's famous overnight sleeper train. I think it's one of the few ways in which to experience Japan unhurriedly for a change.

Interestingly, the "blue sleeper trains" were the usual mode of travel before the bullet trains came about, a much more comfortable way than overnight buses of getting to another city. And because it's Japanese, you can rest assured about the pristine quality of the services and amenities on the train.

Today, the Sunrise Seto and Izumo are the only regular night trains still in operation, going from Tokyo to Osaka and Himeji and Shikoku.

Note: Reservations are only possible once you've activated your Japan Rail Pass, and tickets must be booked a month in advance.

JR Pass users get to reserve a "Nobi Nobi Seat" or a non-reserved seat for free. An additional fee is charged for sleeping berths with more privacy. Other trains offer shared or private compartments with western style beds, and the luxury trains have the option of reserving a suite.

Palace on Wheels - Rajasthan, India

Go back in time and experience the opulence of Rajasthan's royalty and rich heritage in an eight-day train journey with The Palace on Wheels, considered as one of the world's most prestigious luxury trains.

The train features 14 salons decorated in ethnic Rajasthani style, each mimicking the grand coaches once used by the royal families, and each designed with four twin-bedded chambers, plush sofas, en-suite bathrooms and your own butler for a luxurious experience.

With panoramic views of the rolling Indian countryside outside, it's a beautiful (and painless) way to experience India's rich history and the vibrant culture of Rajasthan, winding through the region's scenic routes and historic landmarks, giving you a unique view of India's regal past and splendour.

The Palace on Wheels train route starts in New Delhi and includes the pink city of Jaipur; Sawai Madhopur for a safari at the famous Ranthambore National Park; Chittorgarh Fort (the largest fort in India); palaces of the Lake City of Udaipur; camel ride in the sand dunes of Jaisalmer; Jodhpur; the Unesco World Heritage site and bird park in Bharatpur, and Agra for the iconic Taj Mahal.

Note: The Palace on Wheels only runs from September to April each year.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.