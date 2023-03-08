All COE premiums, other than Cat E, on the rise again

In the first COE bidding exercise for March 2023, Cat A closed at $88,000, Cat B at $115,501, Cat C at $91,101, Cat D at $12,390, and Cat E at $116,000.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 665 bids and and increased by $1,444. It closed at $87,709.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 629 bids and increased by $500. It closed at $115,501.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 65 bids and increased by $3,311. It closed at $91,101.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 566 bids in total and saw an increase of $201. It closed at $12,390.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 254 bids and saw a decrease of $2,001. It closed at $116,000.

Here's a summary of the first bidding exercise for February 2023:

[COE Results] In the first bidding for March, COE prices for commercial vehicles hit an all-time high for the third time in 2023.

This article was first published in Motorist.