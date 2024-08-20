'All nett price': Putien to absorb GST and waive service charge from Aug 20

With the nine per cent goods and services tax (GST) and 10 per cent service charge, dining out in Singapore can, at times, turn into a pricey activity.

Many will be pleased that these additional charges no longer applies when they dine at Putien restaurant.

In a post on the local chain's official Facebook page, shared on Tuesday (Aug 20), the caption read: "From today onwards, Putien is absorbing GST and service charge!"

This applies to all 19 Putien outlets, both Uncle Fong Hot Pot Restaurant outlets at Suntec City and Great World, and Sam Leong St Chicken Rice in Farrer Park.

Putien Group’s founder and chairman Fong Chi Chung had told The Straits Times that this is not a temporary promotion.

He added that the change had been in the works since January.

For the uninitiated, Putien specialises in Fujian cuisine and signature dishes include Deep-fried Pork Trotters with Salt & Pepper and '100-Second' Stewed Yellow Croaker.

The brand's first restaurant opened in Kitchener Road in 2000.

In 2016, said flagship restaurant was awarded one Michelin star for seven years running.

It lost its star in 2024, when the Michelin Guide Singapore 2024 was released on June 25.

