Scent expression: Bespoke perfume brands in Singapore for unique and personalised curations

If you would dress and style your looks to express your personality, why not indulge your olfactory with fragrances that elevate your unique self?

Discover these bespoke perfume brands in Singapore that craft extraordinary scents with the finest ingredients; some even let you personalise your scent and bottles.

From delicate floral notes to grounding earthy tones, embrace your individuality with these artisan perfumers in Singapore.

Scent Journer

Fragrances can boost our moods and reduce stress, but many perfumes on the market contain ingredients that don't do that. That is why Scent Journer set out on a journey to craft "mindful perfumes" using naturally derived and quality ingredients that are safe and uplifting.

Kick back into a sensual mood with the creamy white floral scented Clouds in Heaven, or uplift with hints of rose, bergamot, and chamomile in the sweet and fruity The Blooming Jewel.

Shop Scent Journer online or at Design Orchard and Metro @ Paragon. Refer to their website for more details.

Maison 21G

Maison 21G is about revolutionising the fragrance industry with its innovative take on personalised perfumery. The brand lets you curate and craft your personal scent online with the help of visuals, scent descriptions and personalities.

Can't decide? Take the personality quiz and let them craft your unique fragrance for you, or simply reach for the ready-concocted bestsellers, like the energising Pendre le Large. The clean and preservative-free formulas are not only safe for your skin, but also last up to 12 hours.

Shop Maison 21G online or at various locations around Singapore. Please refer to their website for details.

Oo La Lab

Fragrance laboratory Oo La Lab prides itself on evoking emotions and expressing individuality and creativity with scents.

Handcrafting small batches of long-wearing perfume using sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients, have a whiff of the sunshine in SUN Eau de Parfum, or find comfort in grounding scents such as Leather & Moss Eau de Parfum.

Build your narrative with a personal scent; blend it yourself with their Perfume Mixology Kits, or sign up for the perfume-making workshop for professional instructions and guidance.

Shop Oo La Lab and find out more about their workshops online.

Scent by Six

Whether you are on the path of self-discovery or self-expression, Scent by Six has six unisex fragrances that'll inspire you.

Capture the essence of New York in 123 Tribeca, the exciting scent that takes you from urban sophistication to backstreet bars. Step into a garden with the zest of the Garden of Eden, accentuated with 80 layers of rose petals.

The homegrown brand also carries a range of home scenting with diffusers, nebulisers and pillow mist that help you create a space to sleep and live better.

Shop Scent by Six online or at various locations around Singapore. Please refer to their website for details.

Freda-D Parfum

Freda' D prides itself on its distinctive fragrances that match everyone's unique style. From timeless florals to big, bold blends, the scents are meticulously concocted for warm climates, adapting to body heat.

The long-lasting perfume is hypoallergenic and can retain its aroma for up to 12 hours on the skin, even longer on linen. Each scent carries a story and has a video which translates its essence, which is helpful for shopping online.

Feeling sweet and playful? Spray on the fruity Bubblegum or accentuate masculinity with Black, an alluring woody fragrance.

Shop Freda-D Parfum online or at Westgate.

Singapore Memories

They say scents can bring back memories, and Singapore Memories is doing just that to bring back cherished memories of Singapore. An ode to our unique cultural roots comes in the musky Peranakan Oud, while the soft and refreshing notes of the Singapore Girl™ Perfume pay homage to a timeless icon.

Even our national flower - the orchid - gets to work their therapeutic qualities in perfumes like One Degree North® (homme) and their range of Room Fragrances. If you'd like to DIY a scent, head to their Signature Outlet at Scentopia for the perfume-making workshop.

Shop Singapore Memories online or at stockists around Singapore. Please refer to their website for details.

Royal Fragrances

Walk along Bussorah Street, and you'll notice a rich aroma scenting the streets of Kampung Gelam. Follow it and you will arrive at Royal Fragrances, which has devoted itself to crafting quality perfumes - so good they even have royal families as their customers.

With over 50 years of experience, the team customise perfumes on the spot, using pure oils like oudh (agarwood), aandalwood, musk, patchouli, vetiver, saffron, and more. Not only do they last longer, but they are also skin-friendly and economical.

Royal Fragrances is located at 26 Bussorah Street, Singapore 199444 and 390 Victoria St, Village Hotel Bugis, #01-46 Singapore 188061. Open daily 11am -10pm.

Code Deco Perfume

As artists draw inspiration from daily life to create their art pieces, Code Deco's Founder and Chief Creative Gauri Garodia concocts scents with inspiration from music, colour, and literature.

The results are unique fragrances with multi-faceted scent notes. Just like in B Minor, a sophisticated and vibrant scent for men that noses Italian bergamot, cardamom, and jazz base.

The Juliette is a chic and feminine fragrance for women, is built with a blend of citrus, rose, and musk for a floral finish.

Shop Code Deco online.

The Lab Fragrances

Staying true to quality, The Lab Fragrances redefines perfumery by returning to basics, stripping off excess and focusing on small-batch, hand-blended quality.

The brand sources from reputable suppliers for safe ingredients and is one of the few fragrance Maison aligned with major global standards of safety and efficiency.

Immerse in the freshness of Earl Grey, grounded with notes of sandalwood and amber. Or spruce up with the award-winning Pepper & Tobacco, where the blast of spices mellows into a breath of tobacco.

Shop The Lab Fragrances online or at various locations around Singapore. Please refer to their website for details.

Sifr Aromatics

From customised blends and small-batch perfumes to candles, essential oils and home fragrances, Sifr Aromatic marries traditional perfumery with modern science in their atelier.

Each scent is blended in-house by the master perfumer, who can even consult and guide you in crafting your bespoke fragrance.

Besides original scents such as the luxurious Sultan and the musky-floral Ainur, the atelier takes your sensorial experience up a notch with intricately designed vintage perfume bottles.

Sifr Aromatics is located at 42 Arab Street, Singapore 199741, p.+65 63921966. Open Wed-Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 11am-5pm. Mon-Tue by appointment only.

ALSO READ: Sensitive to alcohol-based perfumes? Here's why you should try using a solid perfume instead

This article was first published in City Nomads.