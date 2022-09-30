Sensitive to alcohol-based perfumes? Here's why you should try using a solid perfume instead

Think of perfume and you’ll likely think of the alcohol-based fragrances that you spritz from a sizeable glass bottle. But herein lies the problem. For starters, people with sensitivity to alcohol can’t use them. Alcohol-based perfumes also veer on the strong side, which can be off-putting to those who aren’t agreeable with your choices. Moreover, these clunky bottles are difficult to travel with a perpetual risk of leaking, shattering or evaporating over time.

The solution to these issues? Solid perfumes. Solid perfumes use a combination of oils and waxes that are solid at room temperature to suspend the fragrant essential oils. So not only do they nourish your skin on application, solid perfumes also provide a small sillage (also known as the scent trail) as they do not contain alcohol. Solid perfumes can also fit in the smallest of clutch bags and are also less wasteful as they require fewer components to make.

To use them, just warm a small bit with your fingertips and apply it to where you would usually apply perfumes, which are your pulse points – wrists, back of ears and the like. You can also run a small amount through the ends of your hair to lightly scent your tresses.

If you still want to use your usual alcohol-based perfumes, you can apply them in tandem. Apply the solid perfume first to create a foundation then spritz the scent over. The moisturising ingredients in the solid perfume also help the fragrance last longer as the skin is less dry.

Ready to use solid perfumes? Here are 10 to shop for right now.

Pomegranate & Red Berries Fragrance Dome, $15, The Body Shop PHOTO: The Body Shop The Body Shop has four solid perfumes that are inspired by foods. The first is the fruity Pomegranate & Red Berries, fresh tropical Coconut & Yuzu, sweet Apricot & Agave and the citrusy Clementine & Starfruit.

Normal Solid Perfume, $18.50, A Normal PHOTO: A Normal A Normal has three solid perfume scents to choose from – woodsy Gypsy Bergamot (bergamot, incense, sandalwood), floral Libre Oriental (rose, jasmine, tonka) and powder Iris Musk (rose, musk, vanilla).

Shade Solid Perfume, $23, Lush PHOTO: Lush Known for their handmade cosmetics and beauty products, Lush has 11 solid perfume scents available. The newest among them is the Shade scent, which is described to be a warm, woody, gender-neutral fragrance with sandalwood and olibanum as the focus.

Apothecary Cleopatra Solid Cologne, $33, Analogue Apotik PHOTO: Analogue Apotik Apothecary Cleopatra was made for those who like the scent of white flowers as it contains a blend of freesia, lily of the valley, gardenia and golden sandalwood. Analogue Apotik also has a peppery, woodier scent named Apothecary Omni.

Chance Solid Perfume, $45, Moody Mood PHOTO: Moody Mood Hong Kong fragrance label Moody Mood has several scents to pick from, including White Musk, Lime Basil Mandarin, L’ombre Dans L’eau and Love No.5. The Chance iteration, which we feature here, is a fruity floral scent with notes of grapefruit, quince, jasmine, iris, musk and cedarwood.

Irresistible Eau de Parfum, $57, Givenchy PHOTO: Givenchy Throw this in your handbag and you might mistake it for a lip balm. But instead, it is the solid perfume version of Givenchy’s Irresistible Eau de Parfum, which is a floral scent with notes of pear, rose, iris and cedarwood. ALSO READ: Makes scents: She helps you create your own perfume with a personality test

Solid Scent Duo Palette, $58, Jo Malone PHOTO: Jo Malone This compact houses two solid perfumes, which are sold separately to allow you to create your own personalised combination. There are 10 scents to choose from including English Pear & Freesia, Peony & Blush Suede and Wood Sage & Sea Salt.

La Panthère Eau De Parfum Solid Perfume, $83.40, Cartier PHOTO: Cartier ICYDK, Cartier does more than just jewellery and also retails a selection of perfumes. Among them is La Panthère, which has notes of gardenia and musk.

Eau Rose Solid Perfume, $94, Diptyque PHOTO: Diptyque French label Diptyque is known for its aromatic fragrances wrapped in luxurious packaging. This Eau Rose solid perfume is among the library of scents that are also available in solid form. Diptyque also sells refills to minimise waste.

This article was first published in Her World Online.