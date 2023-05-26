All-new BMW 5 Series unveiled

BMW has pulled the wraps off the latest generation of its 5 Series executive sedan, which will be offered with an all-electric i5 for the very first time. The car will officially go on sale globally in October 2023, with Singapore penned in for an estimated fourth quarter launch date.

PHOTO: BMW

The new 5 Series has grown in size from its predecessor in all dimensions, and now measures in at 5,060mm long (+97mm), 1,900mm wide (+32mm), and 1,515mm tall (+36mm), with wheelbase now standing at 2,995mm (+20mm). The car's design is an evolution of the current BMW design language, with its own interpretation of the larger double kidney grille (with optional Iconic Glow illumination) up front paired with slim LED headlights. At the rear, the flat and thin taillights mimics that of the larger 7 Series, while the iconic Hofmeister kink on the C-pillar features an embossed '5' within it.

PHOTO: BMW

Similarly, the interior borrows heavily from the 7 Series, with a streamlined look that keeps buttons to a minimum. The large BMW Curved Display, now a common feature on new BMW models, makes another appearance, and in the 5 Series incorporates a 14.9-inch infotainment control screen combined with a 12.3-inch driver instrument display. The BMW Interaction Bar, with is backlit crystalline effect with adjustable lighting and touch sensitive control panels, is available as an option for the 5 Series.

PHOTO: BMW

The BMW Operating System 8.5 has also been upgraded, and now features a streamlined user interface with a new 'QuickSelect' function for easier access to menus. The new OS 8.5 also allows for greater digital content integration, including in-car gaming and online video streaming, although BMW emphasised that the feature is only operable while the car is stationary.

PHOTO: BMW

The three initial launch models will be the 520i petrol, as well as no less than two fully electric i5 models, in the form of the i5 eDrive40 and the flagship i5 M60 xDrive. Later on in 2024, BMW will also offer two plug-in hybrid variants, namely the 530e and 550e xDrive, with details set to be released later on.

BMW 530e

PHOTO: BMW

The 520i features a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid setup, and the powertrain puts out a total of 208hp and 330Nm of torque, enabling it to go from 0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds, and hit a top speed of 230km/h. The i5 eDrive40 meanwhile puts out a total of 340hp and 430Nm of torque from its electric drivetrain, with a 0-100km/h sprint time of 6.0 seconds, and a top speed of 193km/h, while range is rated at between 497 to 582km.

BMW i5 M60 xDrive

PHOTO: BMW

The flagship i5 M60 xDrive will be the most powerful 5 Series variant, at least until the new M5 comes along. Its electric drivetrain produces a total of 601hp and 820Nm of torque, enabling it to go from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds, and reach a top speed of 230km/h, with range rated at between 455 and 516km.

PHOTO: BMW

The new i5 models will be able to take 11kW AC charging, with the option of 22kW AC charging, as well as up to 205kW DC fast charging. In the latter the car is able to go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 30 minutes. The new 5 Series will also be the first BMW models to utilise the Plug & Charge system, where the car can automatically authenticate itself at the charging station, without needing a user app or credit card to activate charging.

PHOTO: BMW

In terms of engineering, BMW has reworked the chassis extensively, with lightweight construction, improved rigidity and an almost 50:50 weight distribution. Optional performance enhancements include an M sport suspension, an M sport brake system, Integral Active Steering and new vertical dynamics management.

The Adaptive M Suspension Professional, which is standard on the i5 M60xDrive, also includes Active Roll Stabilisation with Active Roll Comfort for greater handling stability and ride refinement.

The new 5 Series also features an expanded suite of driving assistance systems, including a new Highway Assistant function that allows for Level 3 semi-autonomous driving. In jurisdictions where allowed (like Germany and America), the Highway Assistant allows the driver to take their hands off the wheel at speeds of up to 130km/h.

There is also a new Active Lane Change Assistant, which allows the user to verify the car's automatic lane changing function simply by looking at the mirrors. Finally, the revised Parking Assistant Professional allows for the car to be parked and manoeuvred for up to 200 metres using a smartphone app outside the vehicle.

ALSO READ: Cycle & Carriage announces reopening of Kia showroom

This article was first published in CarBuyer.