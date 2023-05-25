Cycle & Carriage announces reopening of Kia showroom

SINGAPORE - Cycle & Carriage (C&C), the official dealer for Kia in Singapore, has announced the reopening of its Kia showroom along Alexandra Road after a makeover. The 4,000 square foot showroom was completely remodelled and can now accommodate up to nine cars on the showroom floor.

The event also saw C&C and Kia unveil the new Kia Niro Plus EV, which is the brand’s first electric purpose-built vehicle (PBV). Like the hybrid version which was announced earlier, the Niro Plus EV is primarily designed and engineered as a vehicle to cater to mobility services.

C&C expects the majority of Niro Plus EV sales to go to fleets such as taxi companies, ride hailing services and car sharing firms, but unlike the hybrid version, the EV version is also available for sale to private individuals. Pricing has not been revealed, although C&C says that customers can enquire with the showroom staff should they be interested to purchase a Niro Plus EV for personal use.

