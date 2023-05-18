All-new BMW M2 previews in Singapore

Looking for a high-performance BMW compact coupé but feel that the M240i might be a bit lukewarm?

Worry not, as soon you'll be able to purchase the all-new M2 in Singapore. At a preview event held at the BMW Eurokars showroom along Leng Kee Road recently, the media was given a detailed tour around the German brand's latest sports car.

The Purist's choice

PHOTO: Motorist

It's the crème de la crème of the 2 Series lineup and a full-fledged M car, so a properly powerful engine unit is naturally in order. Under the M2's bulging bonnet sits a 3.0-litre S58 twin-turbo inline-six engine, with a final output of 453 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. The more sedated M240i, in contrast, pushes out 369 horses with 500 Nm of torque.

Power is sent to the M2's rear wheels exclusively, with a staggered wheel setup (19/20-inch wheels front and rear respectively) and a much wider track width than the non-M 2 Series coupés. In fact, the widths are identical to its bigger M4 sibling.

PHOTO: Motorist

Keeping all that power in check is an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, although customers may opt for a six-speed manual with the limited-run Purist Edition.

At full thrust, the M2 is capable of clocking 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, and eventually reach 250 km/h. The optional M Driver's Package, which comes as standard on the Purist-spec BMW, increases the top speed to 285 km/h.

PHOTO: Motorist

It's no one-trick pony, either. The M2 benefits from a rigid performance-oriented chassis, with bespoke bracing to stiffen it up and minimise body roll when attacking corners at high speed. It also features BMW's Active M Differential as standard, which improves traction and stability out of corners.

Other M-specific components found in the M2 include the Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers and Dynamic Stability Control including M Dynamic Mode. To stop the car in a heartbeat are M Compound brakes.

Feisty chilli padi looks

PHOTO: Motorist

As one might expect from a proper M car, the M2 is a visual showstopper. Its raised bonnet and muscular arches are clear indicators of the car's pedigree, along with the standard-issue carbon fibre roof.

To accommodate the wider track widths, the M2 features equally wide and aggressive fenders. Its front fascia is angular, down to the air intakes and headlight housings. It also sports horizontal slats on the kidney grille, reminiscent of the bold and brash XM sports SUV that we featured recently.

PHOTO: Motorist

BMW's designers have taken a surprisingly restrained approach towards the overall grille design too. Unlike most of the brand's current vehicles, the kidney grille is proportionate to the rest of the front-end, with a discreetly-positioned M2 badge on the upper right hand corner.

PHOTO: Motorist

PHOTO: Motorist

Just like the front end, the M2's rear fascia design is similarly angular and blockish, with a massive rear diffuser and quad tailpipes flanked by vertical light strips.

According to BMW representatives present at the event, the flashy chrome-finish exhaust tips on this early production unit will be swapped out for black chrome ones once the M2 is available for customers.

Quintessentially BMW inside

PHOTO: Motorist

Despite being the craziest 2 Series to grace the carmaker's lineup, the M2 is surprisingly civilised inside. It features an eclectic mix of leather, metal, and carbon fibre panels, with a healthy dash of BMW M colours strewn across the upholstery.

A curved display dominates the dashboard, running on the carmaker's latest BMW Operating System 8 infotainment setup. Like the XM, two customisable M switches are located on the steering wheel, just ahead of the paddle shifters. They both allow to the M2 to use individually configured vehicle setups.

PHOTO: Motorist

PHOTO: Motorist

The powered M Sport seats for the driver and front passenger move forward to reveal a surprisingly roomy rear cabin thanks to the stretched wheelbase, although the interior is still best experienced up front.

At launch, the M2 starts at $380,000 without COE. Interested buyers may contact Eurokars Auto or Performance Motors Limited to make an appointment to view the M2. The first 10 individuals to place a deposit with either authorised dealer will get to enjoy a BMW Driving Experience in Buriram, Thailand.

