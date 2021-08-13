The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe hybrid: Available in September 2021

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Equipped with a new state-of-the-art hybrid powertrain, the 2021 Santa Fe Hybrid will be available locally in September 2021 at Komoco Motors.

The Hyundai Santa Fe has been the Korean auto manufacturer's longest-running SUV since 2001. 20 years later, the SUV, which is now in its fourth generation, has been praised for its comfort and roominess, extensive standard features, and functional cabin design.

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid will be available locally in two variants: with and without a sunroof. The Santa Fe Hybrid will sports a new design theme, advanced front and rear lighting signatures, and a slew of new driver safety and convenience features.

Powertrain

PHOTO: Hyundai Singapore

The new Santa Fe Hybrid is equipped with Hyundai's "Smartstream" hybrid powertrain. It consists of the new 1.6-litre T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) 'Smartstream' engine and a 44.2 kW electric motor, connected to a 1.49 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery.

PHOTO: Hyundai Singapore

The system has a combined output of 230 PS and a top speed of 187 km/h. It also comes with a newly developed 6-speed automatic transmission (6AT), which outperforms its predecessor in terms of transmission and fuel efficiency.

The new 1.6-litre T-GDi 'Smartstream' engine is also the first to utilise Hyundai's Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology, which features Low-Pressure Exhaust Gas Recirculation (LP EGR) to improve fuel efficiency.

The CVVD regulates valve opening and closing duration based on driving conditions, resulting in improved performance, fuel efficiency, and emissions.

Exterior

PHOTO: Hyundai Singapore

The new Santa Fe Hybrid exterior design stands out in the SUV segment by combining sophisticated presence and sophistication. The striking front end design is distinguished by its distinctive wider, three-dimensional grille shape encompassing the main headlamp units.

PHOTO: Hyundai Singapore

Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), with distinctive eye-catching T-shaped, LED illumination, create an unmistakable signature graphic while also revealing the turn signal as a dual function.

PHOTO: Hyundai Singapore

Hyundai's premium qualities are reflected in the new Santa Fe Hybrid's maturity and confidence. Wider wheel arch claddings and new alloy wheel designs, including a 19-inch alloy wheel, accentuate the vehicle's strong character.

PHOTO: Hyundai Singapore

The new taillight design, with horizontally stretched graphics, visually reinforces the body's width. A red reflector band has also been added to connect the taillights for a calmer, more sophisticated rear-end design.

Interior

PHOTO: Hyundai Singapore

The new Santa Fe Hybrid interior elevates the vehicle to a new level of luxury, with every component finished in premium soft-touch materials. The Santa Fe Hybrid now has a new lower dashboard design that is reminiscent of a premium SUV interior.

PHOTO: Hyundai Singapore

A redesigned floating centre console adds a more spacious feel to the cabin. The buttons are also centred for easy and comfortable use from the driver's seat.

PHOTO: Hyundai Singapore

Premium materials, such as soft Nappa leather, soft-touch padding, and new ambient lighting are available to enhance the interior's luxurious character further. A three-dimensional, multi-layered instrument panel and contrasting seat stitching add premium touches throughout the cabin.

PHOTO: Hyundai Singapore

Compared to the previous generation, the new Santa Fe Hybrid has increased overall length, width, and height. Because of the platform's intelligent packaging, the battery pack in the hybrid version can be located beneath the passenger seat with no impact on cabin or luggage space.

The 7-seater version has a comfortable cargo capacity of 130 litres, with the rear seats up. With the third-row seats folded, it opens up to 782 litres of cargo capacity.

Additional features

PHOTO: Hyundai Singapore

The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid has one of the best safety packages in its class, as well as industry-first safety features. Hyundai's new SmartSense advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) system is available on the Santa Fe Hybrid as well.

PHOTO: Hyundai Singapore

A collection of sensors and systems typically found only in luxury SUVs, work together to potentially warn the driver and assist in taking action in the event of a potential collision.

The new Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) feature uses a rearview camera and rear ultrasonic sensors to detects obstacles while reversing, providing a warning and applying the brakes if necessary.

Other features include:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Junction Turning

Lane Following Assist (LFA)a

Rear Cross-traffic Collision Assist (RCCA)

Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM)

Blind-spot Collision Warning (BCW)

Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist (BCA)

Safe Exit Assist (SEA)

Rear Occupant Alert (ROA

Surround View Monitor (SVM)

PHOTO: Hyundai Singapore

The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Display Audio has an 8-inch LCD touchscreen that allows passengers to connect wirelessly to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Passengers can also use their smartphone's navigation capabilities instead of the built-in car navigation.

The system recognises the passenger's voice and enables them to dictate messages or make phone calls. In addition, the Display Audio also has an integrated rearview camera with dynamic guidelines and trailer view.

PHOTO: Hyundai Singapore

The Santa Fe Hybrid comes standard with a full head-up display (HUD) that projects relevant driving data onto the windshield. The HUD promotes driver safety by displaying data such as speed, navigation commands, and fuel level. It also shows alerts from active safety and driving assistance features.

With an 8-inch projected image size at two meters and a class-leading luminance of more than 10,000 candelas per square metre, the new HUD ensures maximum visibility in various lighting conditions.

Specifications and price

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Performance:

Engine Type: Smartstream Gamma II 1.6 Gasoline Engine

Engine Capacity: 1,598 cc

Vehicle Type: Hybrid

Transmission Type: 6-speed Automatic

Fuel Efficiency: 5.5 L / 100 km

Max Power: 230 hp (169 kW)

Max Torque: 265 Nm / 1,500-4,500 rpm

Acceleration: 8.9s (0-100 km/h)

Top Speed: 187 km/h

The price of the new Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid has yet to been announced.

