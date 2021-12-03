All-new Kia Niro makes global debut

Kia has taken the covers off its all-new, second-generation Niro.

The crossover looks sleeker than before. But like its predecessor, it will be available with three different powertrains: Hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and electric (EV).

Kia claims that one of the model's aims is to make "sustainable mobility accessible for everyone."

New design language

PHOTO: Kia

The Niro has been redesigned from the ground up and developed under the carmaker's Opposites United design philosophy and "Joy for Reason" ethos.

Kia's "tiger face" now extends from the bonnet to the fenders. The front end features "heartbeat" daytime running lights.

More distinctive, on the other hand, are the wide pillars at the rear which are finished in a contrasting hue. They supposedly enhance airflow and improve aerodynamics.

A green space

PHOTO: Kia

Recycled materials are used for the Niro's cabin. The headlining, for instance, is constructed from recycled wallpaper, while the seats are made from Bio PU with Tencel from eucalyptus leaves.

BTX-free paint is used on the door panels. BTX is a water-based paint that does not contain benzene, toluene and xylene isomers.

As expected, the Niro features a digital instrument panel and wide infotainment display. An electronic, dial-type shift lever features on the centre console.

To complement the futuristic design, the air-con vents are "hidden" from sight. They are actually located within the diagonal gaps of the dashboard. The Niro also comes with ambient mood lighting.

The seats employ a lightweight mechanism. For convenience, the back covers of the front seat headrests incorporate coat hangers. The headrests' slim dimensions help increase the feeling of space as well.

Enter the Greenzone

New to the Niro is the "Greenzone Drive Mode", which automatically switches the (P)HEV into EV drive mode when the car is driven in green zones such as residential areas, nearby schools and hospitals.

The vehicle detects these green zones through the navigation cues and driving history data. Places such as the driver's home and office will also be recognised in the navigation system as green zones.

Official agent Cycle & Carriage expects the new Niro to reach Singapore in the fourth quarter of 2022.

READ ALSO: Updated Kia Cerato now available in Singapore

This article was first published in Torque.