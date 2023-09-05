All-new Mercedes-Benz luxury flagship EQS SUV unveiled in Singapore

Mercedes continues expanding its electric luxury car portfolio with the introduction of the all-new EQS SUV! This builds on the all-electric luxury pedigree that the EQE and EQS saloons have already cemented.

As its name suggests, this car is essentially an SUV version of the EQS that was launched earlier last year. The design language and a lot of its technology are direct carryovers from its saloon counterpart.

Dimensionally, the two cars are very similar, with the largest difference coming from the increased height of the SUV's bodyshell (It is over 7.8 inches higher than the EQS). This creates additional room in the cabin, offering plenty of space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers in its avant-garde, luxurious interior.

It also comes equipped with the same four-wheel steering system, as well as various advanced lighting technologies that first made an appearance on the EQS. Mercedes will offer two variants of the EQS SUV for customers to choose from locally, with no differences in mechanical specifications.

The two variants, Electric Art and AMG-Line, only have differences in the trim levels. This means all EQS SUV models delivered locally will have two electric motors, four wheel drive and a combined 360 bhp.

It'd do an estimated 610 kilometres on a single charge, and whilst motor technological evolutions have had a part to play in it, it certainly doesn't hurt for it to have a mammoth 107.8 kWh battery pack.

Despite the enormous battery capacity, you wouldn't have to worry about lengthy recharge times, as the car has a maximum DC charge rate of 200kW. 10 — 80 per cent charge will therefore be over and done with in just 31 minutes.

The AMG Line car will cost you almost $100,000 more than its Electric Art counterpart. You're really paying for the Burmester 3D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos, as well as the inclusion of the hyperscreen. The sound system itself is incredible, and legitimately rivals the audio output of some high-end home audio systems.

If you can do without that, and just want the hyperscreen, you'd probably be glad to know that it is available as a $49,300 option on the Electric Art variant.

Mercedes wants S$596,888 and $691,888 (inclusive of COE) for the Electric Art and AMG Line variants accordingly. You can configure your ideal EQS SUV on the Mercedes Benz Singapore configurator right now!

This article was first published in Motorist.