The all new Mini Electric makes its debut at VivoCity, complete with hands-on activities

Take a de-tour with the new Mini Electric collection at VivoCity this weekend and discover a unique side of Singapore.

The special edition Mini Electric blends the visual highlights of the latest Mini models with exclusive interior and exterior design features along with high-quality equipment details.

Available in an island blue metallic finish, this is available for the first time for the Mini Electric. An alternative rooftop grey metallic is also available.

The Mini Electric debuts with some impressive statistics. The engine can produce up to 184 hp with a torque of 270Nm. It is also capable of completing the century sprint in 7.3 seconds, with a top speed of 150km/h.

Despite the lack of speed, Mini claims that the electric is very efficient, boasting a range of just over 230km and consumes electricity at a rate of 15.2kWh/100km.

Charging times are relatively quick. It takes around 35 minutes to get from zero per cent to 80 per cent with a 50kW DC charger. If you have access to a Mini wallbox (11kW AC), charging will take approximately around 2.5 hours.

The new Mini Electric is expected to retail at S$180,888 (at press time).

About the Mini de-tour event

Mini Asia and Eurokars Habitat are giving drivers in Singapore a chance to experience its new Mini range with an interactive exhibition at VivoCity.

The event, dubbed Mini de-tour, started on Monday (Sept 27, 2021) and ends on Sunday (Oct 3, 2021).

The general public is able to view the Mini de-tour display as well as find out more about the Mini test drive programme.

The test drive programme itself is a two-hour experience and will take patrons and an invited guest to a surprise destination within Singapore.

Customers who are interested can visit this link to view time slots available between October and November. Slots are very limited and registration will close on Oct 14, 2021. Participants who are shortlisted will be notified via email.

"Mini has always been about bringing delight and surprise at every turn. In a Mini, the longer route is always more fun," said Kidd Yam, Head of Mini Asia.

