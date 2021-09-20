BMW unveils latest i4 and iX EVs, available in Singapore from November 2021

BMW has launched their two latest electric vehicles (EVs) via an online conference with members of the press. The BMW iX and i4will be available for deliveries from Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 respectively.

Both BMWs will come with two global variants at launch, though only the BMW iX xDrive40 and i4 eDrive40 will be available in Singapore for the time being.

The i4 variants include the aforementioned i4 eDrive40, and a hotter BMW i4 M50, which happens to be the first purely electric performance car from BMW M GmbH.

The latter will have 544bhp and all-wheel drive, with a range of up to 521km, with the former packing a more reserved 340bhp, rear-wheel drive and a range of up to 590km. Both models will come with an 83.9kWh battery pack.

PHOTO: BMW Asia

Don't be fooled into thinking this is just an electrified G26 BMW 3/4 series.

The i4 is built on a modular platform that allows a mix of powerplant and floor pan options without compromise.

The combination is good for a century sprint time of 3.9 seconds for the i4 M50, and 5.7 seconds for the i4 eDrive40.

Charging is impressively quick too, with DC Fast Charge capabilities of up to 205kW. You can increase the range of the latter by 164km, and the former by 140km, within ten minutes of plugging the car into a high-power charging station.

PHOTO: BMW Asia

Other new features include BMW's latest iDrive control/operation system, and even an optional BMW IconicSounds Electric, which enables integration of new sound variants created as part of a collaboration with film music composer Hans Zimmer.

The BMW iX

PHOTO: BMW Asia

The iX variants include the BMW iX xDrive50, with 523 bhp, and the BMW iX xDrive40 with 326 bhp. Both models are all-wheel-drive, with the former having 630 km of range, and the latter achieving 425.

An M version, in the iX M60, will join the lineup at a later date, with power figures exceeding 600bhp.

As this is the first BMW EV SUV developed from scratch, EV-specific technology can be better integrated.

Advanced control electronics will ensure alter the power output to each axle is tailored for better optimisation of grip levels.

The result? The BMW iX xDrive50 posts acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds, while the BMW iX xDrive40 hits the same mark from rest in 6.1 seconds.

PHOTO: BMW Asia

The battery in the cars are as follows - BMW iX xDrive50 with 105.2 kWh, and BMW iX xDrive40 with 71 kWh. The former has 200kW charging capabilities, and the latter 150kW.

The bodyshell has also had some advanced construction techniques built into it.

Its aluminium spaceframe construction, coupled with a Carbon Cage (used to reinforce the roof, sides and the rear of the vehicle), makes for a rigid shell that doesn't suffer from massive weight penalties.

It is then sculpted to be aerodynamic, with a drag coefficient of just 0.25 for better range!

PHOTO: BMW Asia

As mentioned earlier, the BMW i4 and iX will be available for deliveries in November 2021. Visit BMW Asia to find out more.

This article was first published in Motorist.