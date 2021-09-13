Subaru debuts the all-new 2022 WRX

The fifth-generation rally-bred icon features a 2.4-litre turbocharged boxer engine producing 271hp, and all-new styling.

Subaru has announced their all-new 2022 WRX, which is touted to have the most advanced features, design, and performance in the WRX's nearly 20-year history.

The fifth-generation rally icon is powered by a new 271 hp 2.4-litre turbocharged Subaru boxer engine that is paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a new automatic transmission.

PHOTO: Subaru

A new top-of-the-line GT trim will also be offered with a new automatic transmission, the Subaru Performance Transmission, as standard.

The new WRX GT offers a first-ever for WRX, new electronically controlled dampers that can tailor the dynamic performance to the driver's preferences with Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings.

The Drive Mode Select also offers additional options to configure steering feel, damper settings, SI-Drive settings, and more, with up to 430 different customisation options.

PHOTO: Subaru

The six-speed manual transmission has been refined for improved shift quality, while the new Subaru Performance Transmission offers up to 30 per cent faster upshifts and 50 per cent faster downshifts.

The automatic transmission incorporates adaptive shift control that can quickly respond to perform rev-matching downshifts under braking as well.

PHOTO: Subaru

Subaru have described the 2022 WRX's exterior as having a bold new look, with a wide-body design offering an aggressive stance, and rear taillights designed to glow with a look reminiscent of volcanic magma.

The interior features an available high-definition tablet-style 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia system and the latest generation EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.

PHOTO: Subaru

What do you think about the new 2022 Subaru WRX?

This article was first published in Motorist.