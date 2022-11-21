All-new Subaru Impreza announced

Subaru has unveiled the all-new sixth-generation Impreza at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, which gets a redesign inside and out, as well as upgraded tech and new drivetrain offerings.

Local Subaru distributor Motor Image have not confirmed the new Impreza's availability for Singapore yet, but the car should be targeted for a possible launch date here in 2023.

The biggest change to this generation of Impreza is that it will be offered in a hatchback body style only, given that it makes up the vast majority of Impreza sales in its biggest market, US.

It will also serve to more greatly differentiate the Impreza from the high performance WRX, which is available in a sedan body only.

Externally, the car has been mildly restyled, with a larger front grille and slimmer headlights up front.

The wheel arches are also slightly more pronounced to give it a more dynamic look, while the rear taillights have been mildly redesigned. Other than that, the overall silhouette is fairly similar to the outgoing car.

Inside, the Impreza gets the large 11.6-inch vertical set portrait-style touchscreen that has already featured on cars like the Legacy and Outback, while the car also gets an upgraded version of Subaru's EyeSight driver assistance tech which is said to be more accurate and responsive in detecting obstacles ahead of the car.

In US, the Impreza will be offered in three trim levels, Base, Sport and Rally Sport (RS). The Base and Sport models will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder boxer engine that produces 152hp and 197N-m of torque, while the RS trim gets a 2.5-litre boxer that develops 182hp and 241N-m of torque.

Subaru adds that it will announce variants for other markets at a later date, so there could be the possibility of a smaller Cat A-friendly engine for Singapore.

All Impreza variants get all-wheel-drive as standard, and the sole transmission available will be a continuously variable transmission (CVT), with no manual option offered.

Subaru also says that the Impreza gets a quicker steering rack from the WRX for improved handling finesse, while the car also has a lighter and redesigned frame, resulting in 10 per cent more structural rigidity.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.