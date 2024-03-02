All-new Toyota Prius Hybrid now available in Singapore

Toyota Singapore has launched the all-new fifth-generation Prius Hybrid in Singapore with a radical new look and increased efficiency.

First seen in Japan in 2022, the fifth-gen Prius Hybrid sports a completely redesigned exterior that all would agree is an improvement over the outgoing Prius.

The new car retains the Prius silhouette but with significant improvements that improve not only the aesthetics but the aerodynamics as well. Chief of the stylistic changes are the futuristic new headlights which Toyota says are reminiscent of a hammerhead shark.

The hybrid powertrain has also seen big updates with improvements to the self-charging hybrid system. The 1.8-litre, 4-cylinder engine and the electric motor have a combined output of 138hp and 185Nm of torque while managing a claimed fuel consumption figure of 24.4km/litre.

The incredible fuel mileage is part of Toyota's dedication to eco-conscious driving. Toyota also notes that the self-charging capability of the Prius' hybrid system eliminates the need for external charging infrastructure while still providing electrified performance and efficiency.

In the safety department, the Prius Hybrid has the full suite of Toyota Safety Sense features that use cameras and radar in the operation of driver assistance and safety systems like Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, and Lane Tracing Assist.

The interior of the new Prius Hybrid has also had a makeover with a new driver-focused dashboard with the "island architecture" design concept used for the infotainment and digital gauge cluster displays.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included as standard for improved connectivity options.

The all-new Toyota Prius Hybrid is now available for purchase in Singapore in showrooms and on Toyota's website. For more information, visit https://www.toyota.com.sg/showroom/new-models/prius.

This article was first published in Motorist.