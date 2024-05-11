All-in-one travel guide to Kunming, Yunnan: Activities, dining and shopping spots

Kunming, the "Spring City" of China, is a blend of historical sights, natural wonders, and vibrant street life. This guide will help you navigate the best of what Kunming has to offer, from serene parks and breathtaking landscapes to bustling streets and delightful culinary adventures.

Activities

Dianchi Lake & Haihong Wetland Park

Begin your journey with a visit to Dianchi Lake, bordered by the Haihong Wetland Park, which is a haven for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts.

Enjoy a leisurely stroll or bike ride along the lakeshore while soaking in the panoramic views of the sprawling water against the backdrop of Western Hills.

Green Lake Park (Cui Hu)

Green Lake Park, or Cui Hu, is a city oasis where locals partake in Tai Chi, dance, and musical performances. The park’s serene environment makes it ideal for a peaceful morning walk or an afternoon of people-watching by the water lilies and willow trees. You can also admire the various pavilions an bridges from the Qing dynasty.

Stone Forest (Shilin)

A must-visit UNESCO World Heritage site, the Stone Forest offers a surreal landscape of limestone formations created over millions of years. The maze-like paths leading through towering rocks provide a unique adventure that feels like stepping into another world.

Yuántōng Temple

This over a thousand-year-old Buddhist temple offers a glimpse into China’s rich religious heritage. The tranquility of Yuántōng Temple contrasts with its vibrant architectural details and bustling visitor presence, providing a reflective retreat right in the heart of the city.

Kunming Old Street

Wander through Kunming Old Street to capture the essence of old Kunming with its traditional buildings and local shops. Don’t miss trying the Douhua Mixian, a popular local noodle dish available at small eateries throughout the area.

Wenlin Street

For a mix of the old and the new, head to Wenlin Street. Start with a coffee from Salvador’s Coffee House, browse through the unique collections at the Eraser Books (Xiangpi Bookstore), and end your visit with a meal at Xiansheng Po, known for its creative Chinese cuisine. If you’re in the mood, there’s plenty of cafes and bars to hop around to.

Dining

Tusheng Shiguan

A top choice for those looking to dive deep into Yunnan cuisine, Tusheng Shiguan combines locally sourced ingredients with innovative cooking techniques, providing a modern twist on traditional flavours.

Heavenly Manna

Experience the famous "Over-the-Bridge Noodles" at Heavenly Manna. This iconic Yunnan dish is not only a culinary delight but also comes with a charming folklore tale about its origins.

Zhuanxin Farmer's Market

Immerse yourself in local life by visiting the Zhuanxin Farmer's Market, where you can sample a variety of fresh produce and local snacks. It’s a vibrant place to feel the pulse of Kunming’s everyday hustle and bustle.

Wild Mushroom Hot Pot

Enjoy a unique dining experience with a Wild Mushroom Hot Pot. Yunnan is renowned for its variety of mushrooms, and various local restaurants, especially around Guanshang Street, allow you to try them in a hot pot style, which is both delicious and interactive.

Lost Garden Café

Relax in the cozy setting of Lost Garden Café, which offers a variety of local Yunnan dishes in a charming garden environment. It’s perfect for a quiet evening after a day of exploration.

Shangshan Hecha

Shangshan Hecha is a renowned tea house in Kunming, offering a serene and authentic experience for tea enthusiasts. The tea house specialises in traditional Chinese tea culture, serving a wide variety of teas sourced from across Yunnan province, known as the birthplace of tea. Guests can also expect to find knowledgeable staff who are eager to share insights about the different teas, their histories, and the proper brewing techniques.

Shopping

No visit to Kunming is complete without a trip to Nanping Street, the main shopping street in the city. Here, you can find everything from local handicrafts to international brands, making it the perfect spot to hunt for souvenirs

Suggested Itinerary

Day 1: Urban Culture and Historical Insights

Breakfast and explore Wenlin Street, including a visit to the Eraser Bookstore. Lunch at Xiansheng Po. Visit Yuántōng Temple for a cultural and spiritual experience. Dinner at Tusheng Shiguan and an evening stroll around Kunming Old Street.

Day 2: Natural Wonders

Head out early to Dianchi Lake and explore the Haihong Wetland Park. Travel to the Stone Forest (Shilin), and have lunch at a local restaurant near the site. Return to Kunming and enjoy dinner at Aishangjun Wild Mushroom Hot Pot, featuring local mushroom varieties.

Day 3: Leisure and Local Life

Breakfast followed by a leisurely morning at Green Lake Park (Cui Hu). Explore Zhuanxin Farmer’s Market for a lunch of fresh local produce and traditional snacks. Dinner at Heavenly Manna. Spend the evening at Nanqiang St City Centre for some casual shopping and street food.

Day 4: Shopping and Relaxation

Start with breakfast at Lost Garden Café. Spend your day shopping along Nanping Street, the main shopping street in Kunming.

This article was first published in City Nomads.