All you need to know about Yuzefi, the hot bag brand with a cult following on Instagram

Known for its statement designs in striking colours, accessories brand Yuzefi quickly became a cult sensation on Instagram, racking up over 121K followers since 2018. It soon grabbed the attention of big-name sites like Farfetch, Net-a-porter and Shopbop.

Some of its most popular styles include the Woven basket, Loaf and Doris, which are sure to turn heads with their Insta-worthy silhouettes. Its designs have been spotted on some of IG’s hottest stars such as Nicole Warne, and actresses Priyanka Chopra and Lucy Hale, as well as the street-style set including Chriselle Lim and Molly Chiang, are some of the famous faces who’ve been smitten with Yuzefi bags.

Can’t wait to find out more about this bag brand? Continue reading to find out more from its founder, Naza Yousefi to find out more on how she started her business, her love for design and more.

How it all began

Founder Naza Yousefi’s passion and fascination for design began at a young age. As a child growing up in Iran, Naza had always loved sketching.

“My mother would then create the real thing for me from those sketches,” she says. “Witnessing my imagination being brought to life was highly exciting and inspiring for me.”

Honing her design skills at Christopher Kane and Richard Nicoll's studios

Her love for design continued into her adult years and she moved to London to study fashion. After graduating in 2008, she went on to hone her skills at the studios of Christopher Kane and Richard Nicoll, before starting her brand in 2016.

ALSO READ: The ’90s shoulder bags are back in trend. Here are 12 designer styles to own

Timelessness over trends

According to Naza, she makes a conscious effort to create bags that are as timeless as possible as part of her ongoing efforts to incorporate sustainability into her business.

She shares: “It starts from the moment a product is designed and developed, and goes all the way to its shelf life, which depends on the quality as well as the aesthetic of the design. We only work with the highest-grade sustainable materials, and use minimal recycled or recyclable materials in our packaging.”

Where Naza looks to for inspiration

She says: “I try to look at the everyday and the familiar through a surrealist lens. The end result is usually original yet familiar, which is the essence of the brand’s aesthetic.”

More exciting things to come

The brand has recently debuted its ready-to-wear collection – and there’s more to come: “In the next 12 months, we will be launching a new category, and have several exciting collaborations in the pipeline. The idea is to expand the ‘Yuziverse’ and create a full brand experience.”

We can’t wait to find out more.

From $464, at www.yuzefi.com

This article was first published in Her World Online.